Karnataka PSI scam: HC flags probe pace, cops say need time

IPS officer Amrit Paul, arrested in the Karnataka police recruitment scam, formatted his phone before it was seized and efforts are on to retrieve the lost data, investigators said Thursday, as they responded to the High Court’s concerns over pace of probe into the scandal.

The state CID, through the Special Public Prosecutor, told a bench of Justice H P Sandesh that the agency’s attempts to retrieve the information from the cloud storage system will involve “a huge amount of data”, suggesting the need for more time. The probe, however, is “on track”, the agency said, informing the court the Director General of Police, CID, P S Sandhu, is monitoring the investigation “personally”.

The agency’s remarks came after Justice Sandesh raised questions about the progress of the probe since the IPS officer Paul’s arrest on July 4. “You have not recorded the statement of the ADGP (Paul) and you have not produced him in court for recording of his statement. He has been in police custody…Nothing has been done in the last 10 days,” Justice Sandesh said Thursday.

Justice Sandesh called the scandal “a case of the fence eating the crop”.

The pecial prosecutor told the court the investigating agency had put a freeze on Paul’s bank accounts. “The analysis … is going on. Who spoke to whom, and for how long, is being analysed,” he said.