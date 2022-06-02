Karnataka: Aide held in PSI scam, Handicrafts body’s chairman now faces CCTV tampering allegation

Days after the personal secretary of the chairman of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation was arrested in a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, allegations of CCTV tampering have surfaced against the chairman. Managing Director of the corporation, D Roopa, has written to the state Chief Secretary, asking him to look into the matter.

Srikanth Dundappa Chouri, personal secretary of Beloor Raghavendra Shetty, was arrested on May 17 by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The arrest came three days after his marriage. The CID then claimed that the CCTV display and DVR of the corporation office had been tampered with.

A source in the Vidhana Soudha, on condition of anonymity, shared Roopa’s letter with The Indian Express. In the letter, Roopa claimed the tampering came to her notice on May 27.

“As per written submission of NH Murthy, an attender holding the office keys, he was asked to come (to office) by Beloor Raghavendra Shetty on May 27 around 8am. When Murthy opened the office at 8.45am, an unknown person entered the office along with the chairman and asked him about the location of the DVR of the CCTV camera. Despite Murthy informing him that DVR/CCTV should not be touched without the permission of officials concerned, the unknown person brought by the chairman went ahead and handled the DVR in the presence of chairman,” the letter alleges.

It adds that after this incident, the CCTV display and DVR were found to be not working.

“Unknown, unconcerned person touching and doing anything with DVR equipment amounts to tampering and is a crime under the Information Technology Act. It is yet to be examined as to what is the extent of the tampering. The security of the office CCTV, which is the official property of KSHDCL, has been compromised,” Roopa claims in her letter to the Chief Secretary.

When The Indian Express contacted D Roopa, she refused to comment. Raghavendra Shetty’s mobile phone was switched off.

According to sources, Srikanth was arrested over allegations of his involvement in the PSI recruitment scam. A police officer said Srikanth was the former director of a coaching academy in Dharwad. He has been accused of collecting money from the aspirants to get them PSI seats and was also in touch with Rudragouda Patil, one of the prime accused in the scam.

Recently, Beloor Raghavendra Shetty was in news after a local court pasted a notice on the door of his chamber at the corporation. He is an accused in a cheque bounce case, where he did not appear before the court despite several summons.