Monday, July 04, 2022
Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Senior IPS officer Amrit Paul arrested

Paul was ADGP of state police recruitment wing when the scam took place

Written by Kiran Parashar | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 4, 2022 4:45:04 pm
In a major development in Karnataka’s Police Sub-Inspector scam, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested senior IPS officer Amrit Paul. Amrit Paul was Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of state police recruitment wing when the scam took place.

According to a police source, the rigging of a strong room and evidence of tampering with the question paper as well as the OMR sheets led to the arrest of Amrit Paul.

