Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Senior IPS officer Amrit Paul arrested

Written by Kiran Parashar | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 4, 2022 4:45:04 pm
Updated: July 4, 2022 4:45:04 pm
In a major development in Karnataka’s Police Sub-Inspector scam, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested senior IPS officer Amrit Paul. Amrit Paul was Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of state police recruitment wing when the scam took place.
According to a police source, the rigging of a strong room and evidence of tampering with the question paper as well as the OMR sheets led to the arrest of Amrit Paul.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-