Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: First rank holder among women arrested after over three months on the run

The police have arrested more than 50 people, including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul, several police officials and many toppers for their alleged involvement in the scam. (File photo)

More than four months after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the investigation into the Karnataka police sub-inspector recruitment scam, it has arrested Rachana Hanamant, the first rank holder among women in the examination for selection, said officials Sunday.

Sources in the police said Hanamant was nabbed Saturday near the Hirolli check post at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. She was taken to Bengaluru as a case against her has been registered in the High Grounds police station. Hanamant, 24, an engineering graduate, was at large for more than three months.

According to the CID probe, Hanamant allegedly tampered with her answers in the OMR sheets to secure a score of 153.25 marks. In the descriptive writing part, she had managed to get 25 marks out of 50 and secured 128.25 out of 150 in the objective questions section.

Hanamant had staged a protest against the government after it withdrew the results, saying it would affect ‘honest’ students as well.

The examination for 545 posts of police sub-inspector was held on October 3, 2021, and around 54,041 students appeared for it. The result was declared in January this year but was annulled after an investigation by the CID revealed large-scale rigging.

In its 1,900-page charge sheet, the CID has said the question paper was leaked by the staff and the headmaster of the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School in Kalaburgi town and they ticked the answer sheets on behalf of the students after the exam.

The police have arrested more than 50 people, including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul, BJP leader and Jnana Jyothi English Medium School head Divya Hagaragi, Congress block president Mahanthesh D Patil, his brother Rudragouda Patil, Afzalpur Congress MLA’s gunman Hayyali Desai, Manjunath Melakundi, an assistant engineer, several police officials and many toppers for their alleged involvement in the scam.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:08:03 pm
