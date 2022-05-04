Karnataka PSI exam scam: Father paid Rs 50 lakh to get son recruited as cop, CID probe reveals

The father of a BSc graduate from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi region paid a key accused in the police sub-inspectors (PSI) recruitment exam scam Rs 50 lakh to ensure that his son scored high marks in the exam, an ongoing investigation by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has revealed.

Based on the questioning of a key agent in the scam, Rudragouda D Patil alias R D Patil, and his auditor Chandrakant Kulkarni – both have been arrested – the CID has found that Sharnappa R paid Patil Rs 50 lakh to get his son Prabhu S, an aspirant for the PSI post, recruited.

The CID probe has found that Patil, who was approached through his auditor, used his associates to provide answers to Prabhu through a Bluetooth device. Prabhu secured the 45th rank for the Hyderabad Karnataka region by scoring 114 marks out of 150 marks in the objective section of the exam.

While Patil was arrested last week, Kulkarni, Sharnappa and Prabhu were arrested on Monday.

Patil and his brother Mahanthesh are linked to the local unit of the Congress party in the Kalaburagi region.

“We are finding that in many cases, the candidates’ parents and family members were actively involved in financing the cheating and contacting the main suspects involved in rigging the recruitment,” a state police official said.

The CID has learnt that Sharnappa approached Patil after hearing from Kulkarni that he could help his son gain entry into the Karnataka police department.

Also read | Karnataka police exam scam: CID to probe role of Bengaluru exam centres

According to an FIR registered by the Kalaburagi police on a complaint by the CID, Sharnappa was told by Patil (through Kulkarni) that if he was paid money, his associates would provide answers to questions in the exam through hidden Bluetooth devices.

After a deal was struck, Patil allegedly told Prabhu to buy three new SIM cards and a mobile phone and informed him that his associates will contact him prior to the exam. Prabhu, who was allotted Irani College in Kalaburagi as his exam centre, received answers via the Bluetooth device as agreed and was among those selected, CID officials stated in the FIR.

“Sharnappa paid Rs 30 lakh on one occasion and Rs 20 lakh on a second occasion and this was handed over to R D Patil,” Kulkarni told the CID during the investigation.

A total of 45 persons have been named in the police exam scam so far, including 30 candidates. The candidates are alleged to have paid Rs 30 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to agents to facilitate cheating.

The CID has arrested eight candidates who wrote the exam in Kalaburagi on October 3, 2021. Of these, seven candidates wrote the exam at a school run by local BJP leader Divya Hagaragi in Kalaburagi. The CID has also named 22 candidates who took the exam in Bengaluru and arrested 12.

Among the candidates accused in the scam are seven who finished in the top 10 in the rankings, the top rank winner among women candidates, and the top rank winners for the in-service police category among the men.

The scam emerged after students learnt that a student who appeared for the exam at a Kalaburagi centre scored 121 marks out of 150 marks in the objective part of the written exam despite attempting only 21 questions for 31.5 marks. Some students approached the state home minister seeking a probe and a CID probe was ordered on April 8.

The Karnataka government has subsequently ordered the cancellation of the recruitment exam that was held across 92 centres in the state on October 3, 2021, for 545 posts. The state government has indicated that a fresh exam will be held for the nearly 54,000 candidates while candidates who are found to have cheated would be debarred.