Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Chartered accountant among 3 arrested

The arrested were identified as Chandrakanth Patil, the chartered accountant and a resident of Kalaburagi, Prabhu, a candidate, and his father Sharanappa.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 3, 2022 10:31:36 pm
One of the factors over which the recruitment cell located in Bengaluru has come under scrutiny is the fact that the allotment of examination centres for candidates aspiring to be police sub-inspectors was done centrally by the recruitment cell. (Representational)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police Monday night arrested three persons, including a chartered accountant, in connection with the alleged Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

Reportedly, Chandrakanth was the auditor of Mahanthesh Patil, Congress’s former Afzalpur block president, and his brother Rudragouda. The police also said that Prabhu wrote the PSI examination at the MSI college in Kalaburagi and his father Sharanappa had reportedly paid money so that his son clears the examination.

Prabhu secured 136.375, including 22 marks in paper 1 (out of 50 marks) and 114.375 in paper 2 (out of 150 marks), to secure the 45th rank in the Kalyana Karnataka region which carries a reservation.

A police officer said Chandrakanth allegedly helped a candidate fix a deal with Rudragouda Patil to crack the PSI recruitment examination. Mahanthesh and Rudragouda were arrested in a scam earlier. With more than 12 arrests in Bengaluru alone, the CID has till now arrested 40 persons, including several candidates, in the alleged recruitment scam. In Bengaluru alone, an FIR has been registered against 22 candidates.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Ballari said, “We are acting tough against the criminals. No one should support or shelter them.” He was speaking at a programme where Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Ballari Regional Forensic Sciences Laboratory.

