Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Arrested IPS officer sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Senior IPS officer of the Karnataka Police department Amrit Paul, arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on July 4 in connection with a scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors, was Friday remanded to 14-day judicial custody at the end of the 13-day police custody.

The IPS officer of the rank of additional director general of police was initially remanded to police custody for 10 days and a further extension of custody of three days was given by a magistrate’s court on July 12.

Earlier, the CID had reported to the court that it had been provided the password to access the smartphone of the police officer but the phone was found to have been formatted, hence the investigators need to obtain data from the cloud storage system.

The CID has also reported the freezing of the bank accounts of the ADGP and searches at his home and that of an aide following the arrest. Amrit Paul, who headed the police recruitment cell, was arrested by the CID on July 4 on the basis of statements provided by deputy superintendent of police Shanthakumar – arrested earlier in the scam — who spoke of payments to the tune of Rs 1.36 crore to the ADGP in connection with the police recruitment scam.

The CID has alleged that the head of the police recruitment cell was party to the recruitment scam where over 30 candidates paid between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 80 lakh to middlemen to gain selection as PSIs by getting their answer sheets tampered at the police recruitment cell.

The CID probe has also found out that the staff at the recruitment cell accessed the OMR answer scripts stored in a strongroom in the cellar of the recruitment cell with impunity in the early hours of the day when no other staff was present in the cell or adjoining buildings.