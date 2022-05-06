Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: 32 candidates who scored above 125 marks under CID lens

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police, which is investigating the large-scale cheating that occurred in an examination conducted by the state police to recruit police sub-inspectors, has put the performance of as many as 32 candidates — who obtained more than 125 marks out of 150 in an objective test — under scrutiny.

The CID has already named 18 candidates, who obtained more than 125 marks in the objective portion of the exam held on October 3, 2021, as accused in the scam after a forensic analysis of their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets indicated discrepancies in the marking of answers by the candidates.

“We are looking closely at candidates who obtained more than 125 marks in the examination. It is not that others may not have indulged in malpractices but it is a part of the investigation efforts to identify all those who may have indulged in malpractices,” police sources said.

The scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors emerged last month after the CID registered a case on the directions of the state home minister after candidates who failed to make a cut alleged largescale rigging of the exams on the basis of findings that one of the candidates answered only 21 questions worth 31.5 marks but obtained 121 out of 150 marks.

The CID probe has found that the OMR sheets of many candidates were filled with the assistance of invigilators at the exam centres, leading to discrepancies in the original OMR sheets. As many as 25 candidates who appeared for the exam in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi have been arrested by the CID so far.

The CID has summoned all the candidates who have not been named in the case as yet but have obtained more than 125 marks in the exam. Although the initial forensic findings did not indicate discrepancies in the OMR sheets of all the students who scored more than 125 out of 150 marks, all the candidates who scored high marks are under scrutiny, police sources said.

The police said the winners of the third, fourth, and sixth to 10th ranks are among those who indulged in the malpractice as per the forensic analysis of their OMR sheets while the holder of the first rank among women also has been named as an accused in the scam.

Among those who got above 125 marks in the police recruitment exam is a candidate around whom a political controversy has emerged with the Opposition Congress party accusing the BJP government of protecting the candidate on account of his alleged association with a senior minister in the government.

The candidate, Darshangowda V, obtained 141 marks out of 150 in the objective portion of the exam — the highest among all candidates — and obtained the fifth rank in the exam. The candidate obtained one of the lowest marks in the essay portion of the exam and secured only 19 marks.

The Congress has alleged that the candidate was summoned earlier for questioning by the CID but was let off by the police after an alleged intervention by a relative of the state higher education minister C N Ashwathnarayan. The Congress has also accused the minister of protecting a second candidate, Nageshgowda C S, from being arrested and demanded the resignation of Ashwathnarayan and state home minister Araga Jnanendra over the issue.

The candidates who have been named as accused in the scam include Shivaraja G (3rd rank), Jagrut S (4th rank), Praveen Kumar H R, Raghuveer H U, Yashwanth Gowda H, Narayana C M, and Nageshgowda C S (6th to 10th rank) as well as the first rank holder among women Rachana H.

The CID probe has also led to the arrest of six candidates who obtained the second, seventh, ninth, 15th, and 17th ranks from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and the first rank among the in-service candidates in the region.

“All the OMR sheets along with the carbon copies received from the candidates have been sent to the FSL for examination. Action is being taken against the candidates involved in such malpractice as and when evidence is being collected,” the CID said in an official note this week.

“All perpetrators and conspirators are brought under the clauses of law. All efforts are being made to collect evidence without getting carried away by unfounded stories in the media and social media. The investigation is being carried out in a very professional way,” the CID said.

Candidates who were assisted in cheating in the police recruitment exam by invigilators, exam centre authorities, police personnel and exam fraud agents had paid between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for selection to be police sub-inspectors, the CID probe has indicated.

A total of 545 candidates were selected from a group of over 54,000 candidates who had appeared for the written exam out of a total of 1.5 lakh original aspirants.

One of the centres where the alleged exam rigging happened in Kalaburagi was operated by a local BJP leader Divya Hagaragi who too has been arrested. The scam was perpetrated by two brothers — Mahanthesh Patil and Rudragouda D Patil — who are linked to the Congress party in Kalaburagi. The duo has also been arrested.

As many as 10 serving policemen have also been arrested, as candidates who cheated or for facilitating the cheating, at Kalaburagi. State additional director general of police Amrit Paul, who oversaw the recruitment process over the last two years, was transferred out of the recruitment cell after the scam emerged last month. He is likely to be questioned by the CID.