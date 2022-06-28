Karnataka PSI exam scam: Court rejects bail plea of key agent, school headmaster, police inspector

A sessions court in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi has rejected the bail pleas of a key agent, the headmaster of a private school, a government clerk, and a police inspector who facilitated the altering of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets of as many as eight candidates selected for recruitment as sub-inspectors in the state police this year.

Last week, the sessions court rejected the bail pleas of Rudragouda D Patil, an agent who collected up to Rs 50 lakh from candidates to provide answers via Bluetooth devices, Kashinath Chillar, the headmaster of a private school that was an examination centre, Jyothi Patil, a government employee who provided answer keys to candidates on Bluetooth devices, and Anand Maitri, a police inspector who was allegedly paid Rs 3 lakh to ignore the exam fraud.

“The allegations against the accused clearly reveal that such an incident resulted in failure of the administrative system of the state,” the sessions court said while rejecting the bail of R D Patil, Chillar, Jyothi Patil, and Maitri.

“The alleged incident occurred in connection with recruitment to the law enforcement agency and the same is prima-facie clear from the statement and evidence collected during the investigation along with recoveries by the IO,” the sessions court said last week.

Patil, 38, has been identified as the key lynchpin involved in organising the police sub-inspectors recruitment exam fraud in Kalaburagi. He was arrested in April along with his brother Mahantesh Patil, a Congress leader in the Afzalpur region of Kalaburagi, by the CID.

As many as eight candidates who took the PSI recruitment exam at the Jnana Jyothi English School in Kalaburagi city run by Divya Hagaragi, a former BJP functionary, have been arrested by the Karnataka CID in the police recruitment exam scam probe.

Divya Hagaragi, her husband Rajesh Hagaragi, the headmaster, and three teachers who were invigilators for the exam have also been arrested for allegedly helping candidates who made payments to R D Patil to score high marks in the exam by filling up their OMR sheets with answers provided via Bluetooth devices.

The results of the exam were announced in January this year but a CID probe was ordered following allegations of large-scale fraud with a candidate Veeresh K, who wrote the exam at the Jnana Jyothi English School in Kalaburagi, obtaining 121 marks out of a total of 150 and gaining selection to be a PSI – despite answering only 21 out of 100 questions.

As many as 40 candidates who wrote the exam and were selected to be PSIs have been arrested so far by the CID for malpractices in the exam. The majority of candidates, including eight of the top 10 rankers in the exam, who have been arrested wrote the exam at centres in Bengaluru and their answer sheets were modified at the police recruitment cell with the connivance of police officials at the recruitment unit of the Karnataka police. In Kalaburagi, arrested candidates were aided by the exam centre officials in marking the correct answers.

Patil was also named in December 2021 as one of the accused in facilitating the use of a Bluetooth device by a candidate to receive answers during a recruitment exam for engineers for the Public Works Department (PWD) conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission in Bengaluru.

School headmaster Chillar has been accused of acting at the instance of Divya Hagargi and Manjunath Melkundi, a government employee and a partner of Patil in executing the exam fraud, to fill up answers on the OMR sheets of candidates who made payments to score high marks in the PSI recruitment exam.

Police inspector Maitri is alleged to have been paid Rs 3 lakh by the school owner and the exam scam gang to facilitate the rigging of the police sub-inspectors recruitment exam at the Kalaburagi examination centre.

The recruitment exam for 545 police sub-inspectors—438 across Karnataka and 107 in Kalyana Karnataka—was held on October 3, 2021, at 92 examination centres in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubbali Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Davangere, and Tumkur. Nearly 54,000 candidates out of nearly 1.5 lakh applicants appeared for the recruitment exam.