Karnataka PSI exam scam: CID probe focuses on arrested IPS officer’s financial transactions

August 16, 2022 9:39:32 am
Karnataka Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing the financial transactions of a senior IPS officer, arrested in connection with the police recruitment scam in the state, with a real estate businessman and a financier to find the trail of the Rs 1.36 crore bribe he allegedly received.
Paul was arrested on July 4 for allegedly facilitating the scam in a police sub-inspectors (PSI) recruitment exam conducted in October 2021. The IPS officer was the head of the Karnataka Police Recruitment Cell between 2019 and 2021 when the alleged scam took place. The CID has alleged Paul was party to the recruitment scam.
The senior officer is alleged to have received Rs 1.36 crore that was collected by deputy superintendent of police Shanthakumar, working at the recruitment cell, as part of bribes to facilitate the selection of candidates following the recruitment exam.
Paul was arrested by the CID on the basis of statements provided by Shanthakumar, who has also been arrested, about the bribe to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).
Subscriber Only Stories
The CID is also looking at investments in land made by the police officer in the region neighbouring Bengaluru in the names of family members—through his real estate and financial associates.
Sources in the CID said Paul’s associates were questioned in order to find the money trail from the recruitment scam and the payments allegedly made to the IPS officer.
As many as 40 candidates who wrote the police recruitment exam in Bengaluru last year have been accused of rigging their exam performances through bribes paid to officials at the recruitment cell.
The CID probe has found the staff at the recruitment cell accessed OMR answer scripts stored in a strong room in the cellar in the early hours of the day when no other staff was present in the cell or adjoining buildings.
They allegedly turned off the CCTV cameras and gained access to the strong room where they removed answer scripts of candidates who had paid a network of operators between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 85 lakh to score high marks.
The mostly blank OMR sheets of candidates who had paid bribes were filled up by the recruitment staff and their associates over several days early in the morning before other staff arrived for duty. The answer scripts were supposed to be under the custody of Paul.
The exam scam surfaced after it was found that one of the selected candidates, Veeresh H who obtained 121 marks in the exam, had only answered questions for 31.5 marks out of a total of 150 marks in the objective section.
The Karnataka government annulled the results of the exam on April 29 after the CID reported large-scale rigging of the results.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at state laws
After proposing merger of JEE Main, NEET with CUET, govt now working to combine accreditation and ranking bodies
Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, says official
Saif Ali Khan helps son Taimur build his ‘first-ever rock band stage’, Kareena Kapoor gives peek at their family time
Full-scale nuclear war could kill 5 billion people, shows study
No one will be stupid enough to play Test cricket till 40: James Anderson
Epic Games to offer FIFA 23 to players who pre-ordered game at ‘incorrect price’
Priyanka Chopra says she is excited to share the stage with Nick Jonas for Global Citizen music festival: ‘It’s the first time….’
Ketan Mehta reflects on ‘turbulent times’ in the country: Polarisation of this kind is dangerous for society
Seven nutritionist-approved monsoon superfoods that are a must-have
The rise of the worker productivity score
No corruption at Central level under PM Modi: Maharashtra Governor