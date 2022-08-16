Karnataka PSI exam scam: CID probe focuses on arrested IPS officer’s financial transactions

Karnataka Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing the financial transactions of a senior IPS officer, arrested in connection with the police recruitment scam in the state, with a real estate businessman and a financier to find the trail of the Rs 1.36 crore bribe he allegedly received.

Paul was arrested on July 4 for allegedly facilitating the scam in a police sub-inspectors (PSI) recruitment exam conducted in October 2021. The IPS officer was the head of the Karnataka Police Recruitment Cell between 2019 and 2021 when the alleged scam took place. The CID has alleged Paul was party to the recruitment scam.

The senior officer is alleged to have received Rs 1.36 crore that was collected by deputy superintendent of police Shanthakumar, working at the recruitment cell, as part of bribes to facilitate the selection of candidates following the recruitment exam.

Paul was arrested by the CID on the basis of statements provided by Shanthakumar, who has also been arrested, about the bribe to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

The CID is also looking at investments in land made by the police officer in the region neighbouring Bengaluru in the names of family members—through his real estate and financial associates.

Sources in the CID said Paul’s associates were questioned in order to find the money trail from the recruitment scam and the payments allegedly made to the IPS officer.

As many as 40 candidates who wrote the police recruitment exam in Bengaluru last year have been accused of rigging their exam performances through bribes paid to officials at the recruitment cell.

The CID probe has found the staff at the recruitment cell accessed OMR answer scripts stored in a strong room in the cellar in the early hours of the day when no other staff was present in the cell or adjoining buildings.

They allegedly turned off the CCTV cameras and gained access to the strong room where they removed answer scripts of candidates who had paid a network of operators between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 85 lakh to score high marks.

The mostly blank OMR sheets of candidates who had paid bribes were filled up by the recruitment staff and their associates over several days early in the morning before other staff arrived for duty. The answer scripts were supposed to be under the custody of Paul.

The exam scam surfaced after it was found that one of the selected candidates, Veeresh H who obtained 121 marks in the exam, had only answered questions for 31.5 marks out of a total of 150 marks in the objective section.

The Karnataka government annulled the results of the exam on April 29 after the CID reported large-scale rigging of the results.