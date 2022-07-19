Karnataka: School owner posed as principal to facilitate PSI exam scam, CID probe reveals

The owner of a private school in the Kalaburagi region, Divya Hagaragi, a BJP worker, presented herself as the principal of the school on the day of a police sub-inspectors’ (PSI) recruitment exam on October 3, 2021, in order to facilitate the rigging of the exam in favour of candidates who paid up to Rs 50 lakh to middlemen for selections, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka police has said in a chargesheet filed recently.

A former BJP Mahila Morcha president for the Kalaburagi region, Divya, the owner of the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, and her husband Rajesh, the president of the Annapurna Charitable Trust that runs the school, are among 34 persons arrested and charged by the CID for the PSI exam fraud from Kalaburagi.

Divya, the secretary of the Annapurna Charitable Trust, is alleged to have struck a deal with middlemen for receiving Rs 25 lakh each for every candidate whose answer papers were rigged for success in the PSI recruitment exam at the centre in October 2021.

Five candidates who wrote the exam at Jnana Jyothi English School were selected after their answer sheets were filled up by five teachers at the school who were invigilators for the exam, according to the chargesheet filed by the CID in the first week of July in a Kalaburagi court.

According to the chargesheet, the secretary of the trust that runs the school (Divya Hagaragi) was shown as the school principal in the list of staff given to the police ahead of the exam on October 3, 2021. Kashinath Chilla, who was the principal, was shown as the headmaster.

Five members of the school staff who were roped in by the school principal (Chilla) to facilitate the exam fraud were given instructions on the morning of the exam by him on how to assist certain candidates indicated by the school authorities, according to the chargesheet.

“Divya madam has managed everything and this is why her name has been included as the school principal in the school staff list sought by the police department and this is why she is in the school today,” Chilla told the school staff on the morning of October 3, 2021, says the CID chargesheet. The CID has said that the police were deliberately misinformed by the school authorities to facilitate cheating during the exam.

When 15 minutes were left until the end of the exam, Chilla allegedly gave a ball pen and a list of the answer keys for the objective paper (Paper II). At 4.30 pm, after all the candidates submitted their papers and left the exam hall, invigilators were given access to the answer scripts of those candidates who had paid middlemen and school authorities to rig the exam.

One of the invigilators, Savitri Kaba, allegedly filled in the OMR sheet for candidate Chethan Nandgaon, who had answered only six of the 100 questions in the objective paper. The invigilator went to a separate room in the school and allegedly manipulated Nandgaon’s OMR sheet after noting that the candidate had been given an E series question paper. The invigilators obtained the answer keys from a middleman Manjunath Malekundi, who transmitted it through messages sent to the school authorities

Over 20 minutes after the conclusion of the exam, the invigilator allegedly returned to the main exam hall and gave the manipulated OMR sheet of the candidate to a police officer in charge of the exam for sealing in an envelope and dispatching to the police recruitment cell in Bengaluru.

The invigilator was reportedly told by Chilla that “Divya madam will give you a good amount of money in a few days”. A few days later, Rs 4,000 was allegedly given to the invigilator, apart from Rs 1,000 given earlier as payment for being on invigilation duty for the exam.

Nandgaon obtained 127.5 marks out of 150 in the exam despite answering questions for only nine marks (six questions) and was selected to be a police sub-inspector with a total of 159/200 in the written exam.

Similarly, other candidates like Veeresh, who answered only 21 questions, obtained 121 marks with the help of invigilator Archana H; Praveen Kumar, who answered only nine questions, obtained 121 marks; Arun Kumar, who answered only 24 questions, obtained 126 marks; and Shantibai, who answered only 11 questions, got 101 marks, and were able to obtain selection on account of their OMR sheets being filled by other invigilators (Suma K, Siddamma B, and Sunitha S) at the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, the chargesheet said.

The invigilators, the school authorities, and seven candidates who wrote the exam at the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School have been arrested by the CID for involvement in the Kalaburagi leg of the PSI recruitment scam along with police officers who were deputed to provide security for the exam but received bribes for turning a blind eye to the cheating.