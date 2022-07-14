Karnataka PSI exam scam: CID gets custody of IPS officer for 3 more days

The police remand of senior Karnataka IPS officer Amrit Paul, the former head of the police recruitment cell, was extended by three days on Wednesday after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) cited a lack of cooperation and the need for further investigation of a financial transaction of over Rs 1 crore with an arrested subordinate officer. The CID had arrested Paul on July 4 in connection with the police sub-inspectors’ (PSIs) recruitment scam.

Paul, an officer of the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP), was arrested on the basis of statements provided by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanthakumar – who was arrested earlier – that the head of recruitment cell was party to the recruitment scam where over 30 candidates paid between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to middlemen to gain selection as PSIs.

Police sources said the ADGP maintained during investigations that he was not involved in the scam.

The CID told a magistrate’s court on Wednesday that further interrogation of the ADGP and the analysis of data on the officer’s iPhone was needed. The CID indicated that a transaction of Rs 1.36 crore with the senior officer had been reported by one of the arrested recruitment cell officers and that this amount had not been recovered.

The ADGP was the head of the recruitment cell for over two years and was transferred out of the cell in May after the CID probe into the PSI exam fraud revealed the integral role of the cell in the scam.

DySP Shanthakumar is among those arrested by the CID along with several other staff who were working at the recruitment cell which carries out the whole process of recruiting policemen.

The CID probe has found that staff at the recruitment cell accessed Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets stored in a strong room in the cellar of the recruitment cell with impunity in the early hours of the day when no other staff were present in the cell or adjoining buildings. They allegedly turned off the CCTV cameras and gained access to the strong room, where they removed answer sheets of candidates who had paid the network operators between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to score high marks.

The OMR sheets of candidates who had paid bribes were filled up by the recruitment cell staff and their associates over several days in the early hours of the morning before other staff arrived for duty. The strong room, and the answer sheets stored in the room, were supposed to be under the custody of the highest ranking police officer in the recruitment cell – the ADGP.

The CID probe has found evidence of tampering with the sealed covers in which answer sheets were dispatched from exam centres as well as forensic evidence of tampering with the OMR sheets after candidates had handed them over at the end of the written exam for 150 marks.

As many as 54,287 candidates wrote the PSI recruitment exam that was held on October 3, 2021 to select 545 candidates. The 54,287 candidates were among a total of 1.5 lakh aspirants who applied initially and were shortlisted for the exam after tests of physical abilities. The list of 545 candidates who were selected after the written exam was announced in January this year.

The exam scam surfaced after it was found that one of the selected candidates, Veeresh K, who obtained 121 marks in the exam had only answered questions for 31.5 marks (out of a total of 150 marks in the objective section). Candidates who were not selected approached the government after the news of the recruitment of a candidate who answered only 21 questions spread on social media.

The CID was asked to investigate the exam scam by the Karnataka government on April 7 this year.

The government annulled the results of the exam on April 29 after the CID reported large-scale rigging.

The exam scam is alleged to have occurred at multiple levels with candidates who wrote the exam in the Kalaburagi region – in a private school owned by a former BJP functionary – being assisted by school staff, invigilators and others in filling the OMR sheets on the basis of answer keys given via Bluetooth devices by agents and middlemen located outside the exam hall.

In Bengaluru, candidates wrote the exams at multiple centres and their OMR sheets were modified at the police recruitment cell, the CID investigations have found. The CID has registered seven FIRs in the exam scam – five in Bengaluru and two in Kalaburagi.

The first rank winner in the exam, Kushal Kumar J, who obtained 167.75 marks out of 200 in the exam (30.5 in the written part and 137.25 for the objective part) was arrested in Bengaluru on June 8 after the Bengaluru leg of investigations revealed that his OMR answer sheet had been altered after the conclusion of the exam.