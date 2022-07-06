Karnataka PSI exam scam: BJP worker, school staff, seven candidates named in first charge sheet

A former BJP functionary, her husband, the headmaster of a school owned by the BJP functionary, and three teachers at the school are among 34 people named in the first charge sheet filed by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Karnataka Police in connection with the scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs) that emerged earlier this year.

The CID filed the first charge sheet in the PSI recruitment scam at a Kalaburagi magistrate’s court on Tuesday, a day after carrying out the biggest arrest of senior IPS officer and former head of the police recruitment cell, Amrit Paul.

The agency has brought charges under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for bribery, facilitation of a crime by public officials, criminal conspiracy, removal of evidence, destruction of evidence, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, cheating, and forgery.

Divya Hagaragi, the former head of the BJP Mahila Morcha for the Kalaburagi region and the owner of the Jnana Jyothi English School in Kalaburagi—which served as an examination centre for the PSI recruitment exam in October 2021—and others including seven candidates who wrote the exam at the school, have been named in the charge sheet.

Two police officers who were in charge of security and allegedly turned a blind eye to the malpractices facilitated at the Kalaburagi examination centre are also among the 34 named in the charge sheet.

Among candidates named in the charge sheet filed Tuesday is Veeresh H, a candidate who obtained 121 marks out of 150 in the written examination conducted on October 3, 2021, despite answering only 21 out of 100 questions on his own in the examination.

The Karnataka PSI recruitment scam incidentally emerged after Veeresh did not pay an agent who arranged the manipulation of his answer script at the examination centre. The agent posted a carbon copy of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet that was given to Veeresh after his written exam, along with the final marks he received, on social media, resulting in protests by candidates who had not been selected through the exam.

Vaijanath Revoor, an assistant commandant in the Karnataka State Reserve Police, and a Kalaburagi police inspector Arun Maitri have also been named in the charge sheet. They were allegedly bribed by exam scam mafia and school officials to facilitate the rigging of the exam.

The names of R D Patil, an agent who played a central role in the fixing of the exam, and his brother and local Congress functionary in Kalaburagi Mahantesh Patil, also figure in the CID charge sheet. R D Patil allegedly collected funds – from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh – from candidates to rig the exam in their favour.

The candidates arrested in Kalaburagi over the exam scam and named in the charge sheet are Chetan Nandgaon (second rank), Veeresh (seventh rank), Praveen Kumar (ninth rank), Vishal S (15th rank), Arun Patil (17th rank) and N V Sunil (25th rank) who were among 67 candidates selected in the provisional list under the merit category for the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Hayyali Desai, who got the first rank for in-service candidates, from the Kalyana Karnataka region is also named in the charge sheet. Desai was the police gunman of a Congress MLA in Kalaburagi.

The CID is still investigating the Bengaluru leg of the PSI recruitment exam scam and has registered as many as five cases in the city.

The overall first rank winner in the sub-inspectors recruitment was arrested last month in Bengaluru. Nine of the overall top 10 rankers are accused of malpractice in the exam. Prosecutors have indicated that 75 per cent of candidates cheated.

Several of the candidates who have been arrested and middlemen involved in the crime are politically connected to the three main political parties in Karnataka—the ruling BJP, Congress, and JD(S).

The Karnataka government asked the CID to investigate the exam scam on April 7 this year. After the CID reported large-scale rigging on the basis of its probe, the government on April 29 withdrew the exam results and said that a fresh one will be held.

As many as 545 candidates were selected in January 2022 from a group of 54,287 candidates who wrote the written exam in October 2021 from 1.5 lakh aspirants.