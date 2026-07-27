Karnataka PSC puts on hold vet selection list, forms internal probe panel; report within a week

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Following allegations of malpractices in selection of veterinary officers, the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has temporarily put on hold the selection list and formed an internal sub-committee to probe into the allegations.
Following an emergency meeting on Sunday, KPSC’s secretary, K Jyothi, said on Sunday that an internal inquiry sub-committee has been formed under the chairmanship of a senior member. “The sub-committee has been instructed to thoroughly verify every stage of the examination process alongside relevant documents, and to submit a detailed factual report to the Commission within one week.”
An FIR has been filed against suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, other officials, and 29 candidates who made it to the list.
Sahukar and his two daughters have also been booked for alleged malpractices to get government posts while he was chairman.
On July 17, the KPSC published the final selection list of 400 veterinary officers. Later, allegations emerged that each seat was sold for Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
Alleging that there was a delay in lodging an FIR, Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said that several candidates who were cheated in the recruitment exam had met him and that the party would back their protests.
After it was pointed out that Sahukar was appointed as the KPSC chairman during BJP’s tenure in 2021, he underlined there was no question of backing anybody who was guilty.
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