Karnataka PSC puts on hold vet selection list, forms internal probe panel; report within a week

Following allegations of malpractices in selection of veterinary officers, the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has temporarily put on hold the selection list and formed an internal sub-committee to probe into the allegations.

Following an emergency meeting on Sunday, KPSC’s secretary, K Jyothi, said on Sunday that an internal inquiry sub-committee has been formed under the chairmanship of a senior member. “The sub-committee has been instructed to thoroughly verify every stage of the examination process alongside relevant documents, and to submit a detailed factual report to the Commission within one week.”

An FIR has been filed against suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, other officials, and 29 candidates who made it to the list.