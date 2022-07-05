Karnataka: Proposal on cropping pattern changes mooted to reduce man-animal conflicts in Hassan

The Karnataka forest department has directed the Hassan forest division to consult the agriculture department and submit a proposal regarding the commissioning of a multi-disciplinary study to look at possible changes in cropping patterns with an intent to bring down man-animal conflict in the district.

The direction, dated June 29, comes in the backdrop of a request made by Siddharth Goenka, a member of the Karnataka state wildlife board.

Expressing concern over the death of a tusker which was shot dead on May 27 in the paddy fields of Malasavara in Belur range, Goenka, in his letter to the chief wildlife warden, Vijaykumar Gogi, stated that the forest department’s project of installing railway barricades to prevent the man-animal conflict had failed. He suggested that the department should not only introduce an early warning system so that villagers can be informed about the movement of elephants but also commission a multi-disciplinary study to look at changes in cropping patterns.

“After multiple field visits to Hassan in my view the department should introduce an early warning system so villagers can be informed about elephant movement and this would reduce fatalities. The government should commission a multi-disciplinary study to look at changes in cropping patterns which could contribute to minimising crop loss which is a major component of the conflict. The study can also involve the agriculture department to elicit their views on the subject,” Goenka’s letter read.

“There should be timely compensation for the crop loss that must match market rates. A multi-disciplinary study should also be conducted to look at changes in cropping patterns which could contribute to minimising crop loss which is a major component of the conflict. The study can also involve the agriculture department to elicit their views on the subject. Objective evaluation of an e-platform for farmers to self-declare the crops planted. Such pre-registration will, in my view, help in faster scrutiny of genuine claims of crop loss,” the letter further read.

Goenka said jackfruits and bananas lure the elephants who venture into the estates and damage the crops.

In his response to Goenka, Gogi said: “Regarding commissioning of a multidisciplinary study to look at changes in cropping pattern and e-platform for farmers to self declare the crops planted, the deputy conservator of forests, Hassan division, has been directed to consult the agriculture department and submit suitable proposals.”

It is also understood that the agriculture department conducts annual crop studies and hence there is no need for a separate e-platform which may not give accurate data, Gogi added in his response.

On compensation matching with market rates, he said, the prevalent government order has to be followed until the revision of ex gratia rates is approved by the government.

Recent statistics from the state forest department recorded that out of 79 elephant deaths in 2021, 17 died in unnatural circumstances. Of these 17, 11 were electrocuted, one died in snaring and two sustained bullet injuries.

Eight elephant deaths have taken place in the BRT tiger reserve, 12 in Cauvery wildlife division, 14 in MM hills wildlife division, three in Ramanagara forest, two in Bannerghatta National Park, 11 in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, four in Madikeri, five in Virajpet, 14 in Nagarahole tiger reserve and four in Hassan.