Karnataka: Pro-Pak, anti-Modi slogans scribbled on wall in Kalaburagi, police begin probe

Some unknown miscreants scribbled pro-Pakistan slogan and anti-Modi graffiti on a wall of a house in Kalaburagi district in North Karnataka on Sunday. The police has registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

According to police, the miscreants wrote ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and also scribbled some abusive words in English against PM Modi using charcoal on the wall of the house located in Saath Gumbad area in Kalaburagi.

The incident came to light after local residents complained to the police. The cops visited the spot and erased the writings on the wall. Speaking to Indianexpress.com Kalaburagi Police Commissioner M.N. Nagaraj said, “Based on the complaint of Manoj Chaudhary, who resides in the said house as a tenant we have registered a case under IPC sections 153A, 153B, 124A, and 505(2) at the Chowk police station.” Officials said CCTV footage from the area was also being analysed as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, BJP workers held a protest in front of Chowk police station on Sunday demanding the arrest of the miscreants. Police say the miscreants might have written the slogans on Saturday night and the residents noticed the writings next day morning.

On February 24, in Hubli district in North Karnataka miscreants had written ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Tipu Sultan School’ with chalk on the wall and door of a government school at Budarshingi village in the district. Later, the school development and monitoring committee filed a police complaint.

On February 20, a young woman, later identified as Amulya Leona, had raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan thrice at an event against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. She has been has booked on sedition charges while Owaisi had distanced himself and his party from her. After being questioned by a Special Investigation Team, she has been remanded to judicial custody till March 5 by a court.

