Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Additional demand from private schools caused delay in textbook supply: Karnataka

The Karnataka Textbook Society says 60% of textbooks meant for private schools were already supplied and that the rest would be supplied in a week.

Fifty per cent of textbooks meant for private schools that had not paid the advance were printed, and those schools that paid the fixed amount all received the textbooks, according to the society. (Representational image)

Under fire for failing to distribute textbooks even in the second half of the academic year, the Karnataka Textbook Society has clarified that the delay has affected only private schools and that all government and aided schools have got the books.

In a statement on Wednesday, the society said that all schools were given time in December 2021 to upload their demand for textbooks for the 2022-23 academic year. Private schools were asked to pay at least 10 per cent in advance. Around 1.3 crore textbooks were supplied to private schools that paid the advance, the statement said.

Fifty per cent of textbooks meant for private schools that had not paid the advance were printed, and those schools that paid the fixed amount all received the textbooks, according to the society.

However, the society said, an opportunity was given to some private schools that completed the payment but had not placed indents for the textbook on the Students Achievement Tracking System.

As a result, out of the 17,710 private schools, 1,826 placed an additional demand of 5.4 lakh textbooks and paid for them. The additional textbooks were therefore ordered to be printed, causing the delay, according to the society, which also said 60 per cent of textbooks meant for private schools were already supplied and that the rest would be supplied in a week.

The society had earlier attributed the delay to the supply chain of paper being hit because of the Ukraine war, leading to an increase in the paper price.

The controversy erupted after textbook revision committee head Rohith Chakrathirtha, a right-wing ideologue, was accused of “saffronising” textbook content and distorting history.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:00:58 pm
