Karnataka: Private resort encroaches deemed forest land in Sakleshpura to construct road and entertainment zone

A private resort at Sakleshpura taluk in Karnataka’s Hassan district has allegedly encroached on the forest land by constructing a road, four cottages and an entertainment zone.

Google Earth images shared by the forest department officials show how a valley of forests in Western Ghats of Sakleshpura, Hassan District, have been plundered to build a resort.

The resort owners, as pointed out by the forest department, have allegedly cut a road through the deemed forest illegally.

In November 2020, a forest offence case was booked against the owners of the resort for the violations. In November 2020, a forest offence case was booked against the owners of the resort for the violations.

“They even now do not have an approach road since all the sides of the resort have been surrounded with deemed forest land of 270 acres. Nobody can construct a road in the forest land. Moreover, the owners have blocked the natural path of the stream by constructing an entertainment zone,” a senior forest official told The Indian Express.

The forest department officials say that the entire violation was done in connivance with revenue officials who manipulated the sketch of the resort.

“The kharab (non-cultivable) land of 0.39 acres runs west to east. Revenue authorities deliberately showed this 0.25 acres to facilitate the owner. The entertainment hall or the DJ hall is now constructed over the stream. The manipulated sketch was approved by the town planning department of Hassan,” the official stated.

Also Read | Climate change to impact vegetation in 7 Karnataka districts: Study

In November 2020, a forest offence case was booked against the owners of the resort for the violations.

During a recent visit to the site by the forest department officials, it was found labourers were hired by the resort for the construction of another building. The reason for the contention was that though the Karnataka High Court had asked the owners to maintain status quo, the construction was seen taking place.

“A notice was served by the deputy conservator of forest to the resort owner. Since the assistant conservator of forest had in July already served the notice to the resort to remove the encroachments the owners had moved to the Court. The court disposed of the writ petition directing the owners to maintain the status quo. This was found in our recent visit to the spot in October,” the official informed.

Reacting to the developments, wildlife activist Joseph Hoover said, “Either the deputy commissioner was under pressure from a minister or his revenue officers misled him/her. This is a blatant transgression of forest conservation regulations. Yes, we need tourism to promote Karnataka’s heritage and resources and increase the GDP. But it ought to be responsible tourism. This is only one example of how the Western Ghats is being exploited and wantonly destroyed. It is baffling that the forest officers turned a blind eye to the devastation wreaked by the resort owners.”

“The owners should be severely reprimanded to deter others from taking law into their own hands and destroying our forest resources. We are all facing the wrath and fury of extreme climate events, triggered by man-made global warming,” Hoover added.