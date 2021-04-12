Karnataka: Private hospitals to reserve 50 percent beds for Covid patients; CM says lockdown if need felt

A total of over 2,28,06,423 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,165 were done on Monday alone. (Express File)

Karnataka on Monday reported 9,579 fresh Covid-19 cases and 52 related fatalities, taking the total caseload to 10.74 lakh and the toll to 12,941, the state health department said.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 6,387 of the fresh cases. The day also saw 2,767 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively, 10,74,869 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,941 deaths and 9,85,924 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 75,985 active cases, 75,515 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 470 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban continued to log the most number of deaths (40), Mysuru reported 3, Bidar and Chamarajanagar 2 each and one each from Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara.

A total of over 2,28,06,423 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,165 were done on Monday alone.

Private Hospitals to reserve 50% beds for Covid patients: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Private hospitals have been asked to reserve 50% beds for Covid patients, like during the first wave, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. He was speaking to the media here after a video conference with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA). Hospitals have agreed to do so within a week.

Sudhakar said private hospitals have been advised to get vacated beds occupied by non-Covid patients who don’t require hospitalisation and reserve them for Covid patients. Patients without symptoms and with mild symptoms will be isolated in hotels and Covid-care centres. Only patients with severe conditions will be treated in hospitals, said the minister.

“Private hospitals have complained that remdesivir is not available in the market. We will discuss the issue with drug controllers and supply the medicine to private hospitals at government rates,” said Dr Sudhakar. “We have taken measures to ensure sufficient quantities of ventilators and oxygen. If required, industrial oxygen will be utilised,” he added.

He also said there were no immediate plans of a lockdown. “The government is well aware that people are suffering due to the economic slowdown. There is no consideration of lockdown as of now,” said Sudhakar.

CM Yediyurappa says lockdown could be imposed if need arises

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said the state government could impose a lockdown if the necessity arises.

“If people don’t heed instructions, we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose a lockdown,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

“I told him we have imposed night curfew in the districts where cases are rising,” Yediyurappa said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner reviews measures to tackle and contain Covid-19

The Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta held a virtual meeting regarding the spread of Covid-19 at the zonal level on Monday.

He instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 at the zonal level. In this regard, Covid tests and vaccination must be increased and beds for Covid patients must be made available immediately, he added.

Gupta said that 50% of beds must be reserved immediately in private hospitals. Measures are being taken to introduce a single helpline number (1912) to help Covid-infected individuals, he added.

He reiterated that the vaccination rate must be increased at the BBMP level. Besides, a pamphlet should be prepared to educate citizens about vaccination. He further said that work on raising awareness though loudspeakers on auto-rickshaws must take place.