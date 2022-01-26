Karnataka: Private hospital association to write to the govt to release 25% beds reserved for Covid-19 patients

Whereas, only 150 reserved beds in hospitals affiliated to the PHANA are currently occupied, Prasanna said.

With the number of hospitalisations remaining low during the ongoing third wave, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has decided to write to the state government, requesting it to bring down the percentage of reserved beds in private health centres set aside for Covid-19 patients referred by public health authorities from 50% to 25%.

“I am writing a letter to the government to seek the release of at least 25 per cent of the 50 per cent reserved beds. The remaining 25 per cent of the beds can stay reserved for another couple of weeks, after which they should also be released,” HM Prasanna, the president of PHANA, told indianexpress.com.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), only 589 of the total 6,963 reserved beds for Covid-19 patients in health facilities across the city are, at present, occupied.

Whereas, only 150 reserved beds in hospitals affiliated to the PHANA are currently occupied, Prasanna said.

With the surge in the number of cases in the first week of January, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar had ordered that private hospitals and medical colleges reserve 50% beds under each category – ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/Oxygenated and general beds – for treatment of patients referred by government hospitals.

During the first and second waves too, the PHANA had demanded 25 per cent of the fixed cost per day for each unoccupied bed. “We have reserved beds for Covid-19 patients referred by government agencies for the past two weeks. This has resulted in a huge loss for us. Even government hospital beds are now empty… Comorbid patients are sometimes referred to private hospitals for better care, also patients who are staying in far off areas might want to be hospitalised closer home,” Prasanna added.

Health minister Dr K Sudhakar said that only 2 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases are currently hospitalised, indicating that the severity of infection is not as high as it was during the second wave.

The state logged 48,905 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, of which 22,427 were in Bengaluru alone. Karnataka also registered 39 deaths. In total, 2,17,230 tests were conducted during the day. The number of active cases in the state is 3,57,909. The positivity rate for the day was 22.51 per cent. The state also recorded 41,699 recoveries.