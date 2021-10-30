Karnataka prisoners to receive skill-improvement training

A study conducted by the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Department has shown that 47% of prisoners in the state are either illiterate or semi-literate. The police department has, therefore, decided to launch the ‘Navachethana’ mission from November with an aim to improve the skill set of inmates, besides helping boost their physical and mental well-being.

According to police, a detailed study was carried out in all 50 prisons in the state to understand the educational and skill needs of 15,000 prisoners individually. The study revealed that while around 7,000 prisoners (47%) are illiterate or semi-literate, about 3,000 prisoners (21%) have only completed SSLC or Class X. Another 2,100 prisoners (14%) are either PUC or Diploma holders. Graduates and postgraduates constitute about 7% of the inmates. Around 100 engineers, doctors, law graduates and persons with high academic qualifications also find themselves behind the bars in the state.

The programme aims to reform the prisoners holistically by improving their physical and mental wellbeing as well as their education and skill levels. The programme aims to improve the self-esteem of the prisoners and to make them capable of leading respectable lives both inside and outside the prison after their release. The programme also aims to bring major improvements in the working of prisons in the state, said the press statement.

Educated prisoners to hold classes

The department has decided to use the services of educated prisoners to provide education to illiterate prisoners in their respective prisons.

To achieve this purpose, the Mass Education Department has been training educated prisoners to work as ‘resource persons”. Even after their release, the prisoners can continue to take part in the literacy programmes in their native or workplaces with the help of local centres of the Mass Education Department. For further educational requirements of the prisoners, the National Institute of Open Schooling has also been roped in.

Under this programme, about 400 prison staff and more than 540 prisoners in the Bangalore Central Prison have already been imparted training in ‘Advance Yoga’ by the Art of Living Foundation since August 2021. The advanced yoga programmes will continue to run for all 3,500 prison staff and 15,000 prisoners in the state. The help of other NGOs and organizations was also being sought to achieve the purpose, said state police.