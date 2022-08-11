scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Karnataka prison authorities move to pardon man accused of four murders opposed by victims’ families

Praveen Kumar, now 63, was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2003 for the murders that happened in 1994. In 2014, the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 11, 2022 1:42:38 pm
The move to release Praveen Kumar was initiated much earlier before the cabinet resolution,'' the Karnataka home minister stated. (Representative image)

A move by the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services department to consider the release of a convict, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders of four members of his family in the Dakshina Kannada region of the state in 1994, on the grounds of good behaviour has been opposed by members of victims’ famiies.

Praveen Kumar, now 63, was convicted of murdering four of his relatives for their jewellery to repay a gambling debt. He murdered his aunt, her two children, and a grandchild at Vamanjoor in Mangalore in February 1994.

The family members of the victims approached Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Wednesday to oppose a move by the state prison department to consider the release of Praveen Kumar for good behaviour.

The family members were contacted by the state officials for their opinion regarding the possible release of Praveen Kumar on the grounds of good behaviour. Prisoners who are near the end of their prison terms and those convicted for lesser crimes are considered annually for release for good behaviour by prison authorities around the time of Independence Day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

“Praveen was convicted over 14 years ago. Earlier he was sentenced to death by hanging but the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court. We are aware of his background,” Jnanendra said on Wednesday after a BJP MLA from Puttur met the home minister with representatives of the families of the victims.

“This is a special case. We will do what is possible within the framework of the law. We have resolved in the state cabinet that persons accused of rape and murder must not be released. The move to release Praveen Kumar was initiated much earlier before the cabinet resolution,” the Karnataka home minister stated.

A representative of the families of the victims, Seetharam Gurupur, stated that it would be inappropriate to release Praveen Kumar on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

Advertisement

Praveen Kumar was accused of killing his aunt and three others as a 35-year-old under the belief that the family had received jewellery following his uncle’s visit from a foreign country in February 1994.

He was arrested a few days later with the ornaments. About a year later, he escaped while being moved between prisons and started a new life in Goa under a new identity, where he married and had a child. His aunt’s family put up a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. In 1999, he was arrested again, after the police received information about his whereabouts.

He was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2003 and the death sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court. In 2013, the President of India rejected his mercy plea. However, in 2014, the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of Praveen on grounds of a delay in the disposal of their mercy petitions.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

He has since been serving a term of life imprisonment at the Hindalga prison in Belagavi. Prison authorities can, however, consider the pardon of convicts after 14 years of life imprisonment for good behaviour

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:42:38 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement