Karnataka prison authorities move to pardon man accused of four murders opposed by victims’ families

A move by the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services department to consider the release of a convict, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders of four members of his family in the Dakshina Kannada region of the state in 1994, on the grounds of good behaviour has been opposed by members of victims’ famiies.

Praveen Kumar, now 63, was convicted of murdering four of his relatives for their jewellery to repay a gambling debt. He murdered his aunt, her two children, and a grandchild at Vamanjoor in Mangalore in February 1994.

The family members of the victims approached Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Wednesday to oppose a move by the state prison department to consider the release of Praveen Kumar for good behaviour.

The family members were contacted by the state officials for their opinion regarding the possible release of Praveen Kumar on the grounds of good behaviour. Prisoners who are near the end of their prison terms and those convicted for lesser crimes are considered annually for release for good behaviour by prison authorities around the time of Independence Day.

“Praveen was convicted over 14 years ago. Earlier he was sentenced to death by hanging but the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court. We are aware of his background,” Jnanendra said on Wednesday after a BJP MLA from Puttur met the home minister with representatives of the families of the victims.

“This is a special case. We will do what is possible within the framework of the law. We have resolved in the state cabinet that persons accused of rape and murder must not be released. The move to release Praveen Kumar was initiated much earlier before the cabinet resolution,” the Karnataka home minister stated.

A representative of the families of the victims, Seetharam Gurupur, stated that it would be inappropriate to release Praveen Kumar on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

Advertisement

Praveen Kumar was accused of killing his aunt and three others as a 35-year-old under the belief that the family had received jewellery following his uncle’s visit from a foreign country in February 1994.

He was arrested a few days later with the ornaments. About a year later, he escaped while being moved between prisons and started a new life in Goa under a new identity, where he married and had a child. His aunt’s family put up a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. In 1999, he was arrested again, after the police received information about his whereabouts.

He was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2003 and the death sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court. In 2013, the President of India rejected his mercy plea. However, in 2014, the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of Praveen on grounds of a delay in the disposal of their mercy petitions.

Advertisement

He has since been serving a term of life imprisonment at the Hindalga prison in Belagavi. Prison authorities can, however, consider the pardon of convicts after 14 years of life imprisonment for good behaviour