Three priests found dead inside Karnataka temple, robbery suspected

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday ordered an inquiry into the alleged murder of three priests, who were found dead inside a temple at Mandya this morning.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said: “It is very disturbing to know that the three priests of Arkeshwara Temple have been murdered. Immediate legal action will be taken against the perpetrators found guilty behind the incident.” He later announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

According to the police, the bodies of Ganesh, Prakash, and Anand were found with severe head injuries, inside Arkeshwara Swamy Temple in Guttalu, earlier today.

“The deceased’s bodies were found inside the temple with their heads crushed with boulders. Prima facie, the motive behind the crime seems to be robbery as we found only a few coins left in the the money collection boxes,” said an officer from Mandya East police station, where the case has been filed.

“Sniffer dogs and forensic experts are at the crime scene collecting evidence to help us track the culprits,” the officer added.

