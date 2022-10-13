Karnataka: Priest tells Dalits to leave temple in Tumakuru

Dalit devotees were reportedly asked to go out of a temple by a priest in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district after they went there to offer their prayers. The incident occurred at the Mulakattamma Temple in the Gubbi taluk of the Tumakuru district.

In a video of the incident shared on social media, the young priest of the temple is seen asking the Dalit devotees to get out of the temple.

The devotees are heard objecting to his remarks and asking the priest to perform prayers before they go. The video also shows devotees with coconuts and flowers they had brought to offer at the temple.

More details awaited.

This is among a spate of incidents of caste discrimination reported in the state.

Earlier this month, a Dalit man was beaten up by members of a dominant caste for offering prayers at a temple in Bangarpet of the Kolar district.

A Dalit family was penalised in the Ullerahalli village of Kolar after their son touched a pole during a religious procession. Similar incidents have also been reported from districts such as Koppal and Mandya among others.