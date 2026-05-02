Karnataka priest kills 2 minor sons, dies by suicide amid marital discord

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In a disturbing incident from Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, a priest allegedly killed his two minor sons before dying by suicide at his residence in Alkere village of Kunigal taluk.
The deceased has been identified as Shivanna, 40, an archaka at the Malleshwaraswamy temple who also worked at a private company. His sons, Jeevan, 10, and Pranesh, 5, were found dead alongside him inside the house.
According to the police, the incident is suspected to have occurred late Friday night but came to light only on Saturday morning after neighbours grew suspicious and alerted authorities. Preliminary investigation indicates that Shivanna allegedly smothered both children before dying by suicide.
Police sources said domestic discord appears to have been a key factor behind the incident. Shivanna’s wife was reportedly involved in an extramarital relationship, which had led to repeated disputes between the couple. About a week ago, she allegedly left the house with another man, prompting Shivanna to approach the Kunigal police. She was later brought back following police intervention.
However, investigators said she left the next day again while Shivanna was at work, allegedly taking cash and gold ornaments from the house. “We are examining all angles, but preliminary findings suggest severe emotional distress due to ongoing marital issues may have contributed to the incident,” a police officer said.
The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
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