Karnataka priest kills 2 minor sons, dies by suicide amid marital discord

According to the Karnataka Police, the incident is suspected to have occurred late Friday night but came to light only on Saturday morning. (Representative Image)

In a disturbing incident from Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, a priest allegedly killed his two minor sons before dying by suicide at his residence in Alkere village of Kunigal taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Shivanna, 40, an archaka at the Malleshwaraswamy temple who also worked at a private company. His sons, Jeevan, 10, and Pranesh, 5, were found dead alongside him inside the house.

According to the police, the incident is suspected to have occurred late Friday night but came to light only on Saturday morning after neighbours grew suspicious and alerted authorities. Preliminary investigation indicates that Shivanna allegedly smothered both children before dying by suicide.