Karnataka: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates IIIT Dharwad

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Dharwad in Karnataka on Monday evening.

“It is indeed a proud moment for Dharwad as the campus in the due course of time will be preparing young minds with great technical skills and guidance in digital technologies to build new India. The institution is also going to produce skilled youths and make them experts in information technology to address the challenges before us. With integration of courses like computer science, electronics, artificial intelligence, data science, it will provide great technical prowess to the nation,” Murmu said at the inaugural event in Dharwad.

“The IIIT-Dharwad is also in line with the New Education Policy 2020, which stresses on the importance of technical education,” she added.

Murmu also talked about the development of humanoid robots equipped with with speech recognition to assist senior citizens and patients.

The foundation stone for IIIT-Dharwad was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

The institute was set up in a public-private partnership by the education ministry, the state government and industry partner Keonics under an Act of Parliament.

Its board of governors is headed by Sudha Murthy, co-founder of information technology major Infosys.