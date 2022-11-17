TN pregnant woman death: Committee to be set up to monitor unnecessary cesarean deliveries in Karnataka’s Tumakuru

Karnataka health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar Wednesday announced to set up a committee to monitor and check “unnecessary cesarean (C-section) ” deliveries at the government-run district and taluk hospitals in Tumakuru district.

During his visit, he also interacted with the patients and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the elder daughter of a pregnant woman from Tamil Nadu who died on November 3 while delivering her twin babies at home after being turned away by the Tumakuru District Hospital.

After his visit, Sudhakar addressed the media and said, “C-section deliveries should generally remain within 20%-40% of the total deliveries. It should not be recommended in cases where normal delivery is feasible. If this is being done deliberately, we will take strict action to stop this. The district surgeon should hold a weekly meeting with all the department heads every Friday and address issues that they may be facing. The deputy commissioner is also being directed to regularly visit the district hospital.”

“As many as 44 specialist doctors is the sanctioned strength for Tumakuru district hospital out of which 42 specialist doctors are already on board. So, there is no shortage of specialist doctors here. Earlier, there were 250 beds which has been increased to 400,” he said.

The minister also said that help desks will be established in each district hospital across the state to facilitate patients.

“A cancer hospital has been sanctioned for Tumakuru. Today, I inspected the progress of the construction work and it is expected to be completed by March,” Sudhakar informed, adding, “A 100-bed trauma care centre at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore has also been sanctioned for the district and the construction will begin soon.”

“A nursing college will also be established in the premises of the district hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. There are about 28 lakh people in Tumakuru and our government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to all. There are around 144 PHCs (primary health centres) in the district and almost all sanctioned posts have been filled. Eight additional specialist doctors are being recruited and we will also fill up the vacant posts of staff nurses, lab technicians and D group workers,” the minister said.

“As many as 438 Namma Clinics are being established in the state and 288 of them are ready. The CM will dedicate the Namma Clinics to the public this month and Tumakuru will get 10 of them. The clinics for women will be named Ayushmati Clinics,” Sudhakar added.