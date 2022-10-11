scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Karnataka: Pregnant Dalit woman locked up over money, loses baby to assault

The plantation owners had allegedly kept four families of daily wagers consisting of 10 people locked up inside their homes and tortured them.

The woman was reportedly assaulted by one Jagadeesh Gowda and his son Tilak Gowda. The police are on the lookout for both.

A pregnant woman from a Scheduled Caste community lost her unborn child recently after being allegedly assaulted by the owners of a coffee plantation at Jenugadde village near Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. The woman was reportedly in the second month of her pregnancy.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ashok, a relative of the woman, said: “The families were working in the coffee plantation and some of their members had taken a loan of Rs 9 lakh from Jagadeesh. Angered by the delay in repaying the loan, the plantation owner locked them up.”

A complaint was filed on October 8 by the relatives of the victims at Balehonnur police station, but was withdrawn later in the day, police sources said.

The following day, the pregnant woman was rushed to the district hospital following the alleged assault and a fresh complaint was filed with the Chikkamagaluru superintendent of police. The woman is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 10:38:59 pm
Live Blog

