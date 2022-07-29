scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Karnataka to hand over BJP worker murder case to NIA, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

The communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district witnessed a third murder in the past eight days with killing of Mohammed Fazil, 23, on Thursday night in Surathkal.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 29, 2022 3:58:28 pm
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai pays tribute to BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, who was murdered by unidentified people, at his residence in Mangaluru, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bowing to the pressure from within the ruling BJP and Hindutva outfits, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would take over the inquiry into the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.

“The probe is underway. It looks like Praveen’s murder was part of an organised crime and have inter-state links. We have decided to hand over the case to the NIA,” he told reporters, adding that he had taken the decision after discussing the matter with the police top brass.

Also Read |If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder

Hindutva outfits and many in the BJP have been demanding an NIA investigation after Praveen Nettaru, 32, was hacked to death at Bellare in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district’s Sullia taluk on Tuesday night. Police have arrested two people and are questioning several others in the case.

Meanwhile, the district reported a third murder in the past eight days. Mohammed Fazil, 23, was killed by three or four unknown people in Surathkal on Thursday night. Before Nettaru’s murder, Masood, an 18-year-old painter, was murdered by an eight-member gang.

Also Read |Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

Bommai said his government took all three murders very seriously. “For us, the life of every person is important. Investigation is on. Such acts should not happen. There is also political instigation for the anti-social forces. There are multiple dimensions to these incidents… Killers of Masood have been arrested. The hunt is on for the culprits in the other two cases,” he said.

“There are nefarious organisations behind the incidents. These outfits would be crushed. People will come to know about the measures in the next few days,” Bommai added.

The chief minister also said he would meet top police officials to discuss strong measures to be taken in the state’s coastal region including in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. “The meeting will look into issues like maintaining a vigil at 55 roads connecting the Kerala border and other aspects. We will discuss taking some tough decisions,” he said.

