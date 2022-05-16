Karnataka: Pratap Reddy appointed new Bengaluru city police commissioner, replaces Kamal Pant

Karnataka government transferred Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant Monday.

Pant, who served as the city police commissioner from August 1, 2020, has been transferred to the office of DGP (recruitment). He was replaced by 1991-batch IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy, who comes from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

A BTech graduate, Reddy has earlier served as an adviser to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (cyber security wing), Bengaluru.

Sources said that Reddy is known for his technical expertise in cracking cases of financial frauds, especially during his stint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Bengaluru and Mumbai. He has also served as the additional commissioner of police in Bengaluru.

Notably, there were speculations over Pant’s transfer ever since the murder of 22-year-old Chandru. While Pant attributed Chandru’s death to road rage, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra initially claimed that the youth was killed as he spoke in Kannada.

BJP national secretary CT Ravi had alleged that Pant was lying about the incident and contended that Chandru was killed for failing to speak in Urdu.

Meanwhile, R Hithendra, who was recently posted as the recruitment wing ADGP after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) started its probe in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, has been transferred yet again. Hithendra has been transferred as additional director general of police (ADGP) of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).