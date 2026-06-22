Karnataka launches Praja Seva ministry for faster public grievance redressal

The Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, this weekend approved the creation of the Praja Seva ministry to oversee the delivery of public services.

The new ministry will be focused on an “integrated grievance management, time-bound resolution of public issues, process simplification, citizen feedback and the adoption of best practices to improve governance and service delivery across departments”, the government said in a statement.

“A new ‘public service department’ is being started to listen to the grievances and demands of the public. A separate minister will be given responsibility for this,” CM Shivakumar said after a Cabinet meeting over the weekend.