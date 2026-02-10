Karnataka power tussle: former minister Anjaneya tells Siddaramaiah to project Satish Jarkiholi as next CM

Minister Satish Jarkiholi (left) has also responded to claims that D K Shivakumar commands the support of more MLAs than Siddaramaiah (right). (File photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should project Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi as the next chief ministerial face, former minister H Anjaneya said Tuesday. His remarks at an event held in Chitradurga came amid another round of speculation over a change of guard in the state.

“Wherever he (Satish) goes, people raise slogans that the next CM will be Satish Jarkiholi. In the past, he organised people and rallied behind Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah, after completing his term, should project Satish Jarkiholi (as the next CM face),” Anjaneya, who is a Siddaramaiah loyalist, said.

The former minister said he “heartily wished that Satish had the opportunity to rule the state”, and expressed confidence that Siddaramaiah would facilitate that.