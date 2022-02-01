Karnataka: Posts for district Honorary Wildlife Wardens lie vacant despite forest department recommendation

While the Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) in November 2021 had sent a proposal containing names to the state government for the appointment of Honorary Wildlife Wardens, the government is yet to act on it, said principal chief conservator of Forest (PCCF) Sanjay Mohan.

The Congress-JDS coalition government had appointed Honorary Wildlife Wardens for Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru Urban, Mandya and Chitradurga in 2019 and 2020, but more than 20 districts do not have any Honorary Wildlife Warden for more than two years.

Government sources said the coalition government list included more names for appointment but it was cancelled when the BJP came to power. Wildlife conservationists say that the government’s approach to fill up the posts indicates its failure. It is also learnt that the post is attracting political recommendations.

An activist from Bengaluru on condition of anonymity said the majority of the aspirants do not have any knowledge of wildlife. “They are not known even to the deputy conservator of forest, conservator of forest and chief conservator of forest of the districts so how can they become Honorary Wildlife Wardens?,” the activist asked.

The activist added, “To become Honorary Wildlife Wardens, the recommendations, especially from the DCFs, are very important since DCFs deal with day-to-day forest and wildlife matters. However, in the majority of the recommendations, the opinions of the DCFs are not taken. Instead, the majority of the people are bringing in recommendation letters from ministers, MLAs, etc.”

He further said, “Importantly, the majority of the aspirants are not known to Chief Wildlife Wardens as well. Legally, it is the exclusive power of the Chief Wildlife Warden to recommend the names to the government but this is not being followed. Instead, people having political recommendations are being considered ignoring genuine aspirants.”

Responding to the criticisms, Mohan said, “We usually want appointments of people who have genuine interest in wildlife and conservation and the list is accordingly.”

Conservationists urged the state government to appoint people with genuine interest and knowledge on wildlife. The wildlife conservationist added that any move to appoint such people who do not meet the criteria will be questioned at the appropriate time and in a suitable forum with all the relevant documents.

A senior Indian Forest Officer in Karnataka agreed that many get the post after lobbying for them.

“Honorary Wildlife Wardens can work as an additional caretaker of wildlife and its conservation. Of late, this has become a facade of some sorts where undesirable uneducated people who have no idea of conservation are appointed through political clout. They do more harm than good,” he added.

The main duty and responsibility of an Honorary Wildlife Warden is to assist the state in wildlife conservation with regard to control of poaching and clandestine trade in wild animals and products.

Detection and prosecution of offences under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Rules made thereunder, preventing damage to the habitat of wildlife, identification and selection of areas suitable to be declared as sanctuaries, national parks, closed areas, etc; as well as measures for their proper protection are some of the duties of Honorary Wildlife Wardens.