Karnataka polytechnic college eyes pact with Athens State University for offering twinning degrees

Updated: August 17, 2022 9:00:07 pm
Karnataka higher education minister C N Ashwath Narayan held a preliminary discussion on Wednesday on inking a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sri Jayachamarajendra Government Polytechnic (SJP) and Athens State University in the United States to offer associate degree courses.
The minister said that as per the MoU, associate degrees will be offered in cyber security, English and skill development in collaboration with Dallas Community College of the Alabama-based university. This would give an opportunity to the students of the American college to visit Karnataka and pursue studies.
Under the cyber security programme, 24 students of SJP are already being trained in eight courses online. These students will study at Athens State University in the final year of their course in 2023-24, the minister said.
Narayan also said the university would offer a four-year nursing degree in association with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation. A university delegation that arrived in the state will visit SJP on Thursday to discuss the twinning programmes.
The American university has already entered into MoUs with Kuvempu University and Sri Krishnadevaraya University.
