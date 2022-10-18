Karnataka: Pollution control board issues circular to authorities ahead of Deepavali

Ahead of Deepavali, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Tuesday issued a circular to the police, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), education department, fire department, and the district authorities, asking them to implement the orders of the Supreme Court regarding the timings of bursting firecrackers, among others.

“The circular said that the Supreme Court has allowed the bursting of firecrackers between 8 pm to 10 pm and only green firecrackers have been allowed. Usage and sale of other kinds of firecrackers are banned. Directions have been given to all districts to measure air and sound pollution on all the seven days before Deepavali and seven days after the festival i.e. from October 17-31. According to the Supreme Court order all districts have to measure air and noise pollution,” the circular said.

“The district authorities have been asked to ensure a proper disposal of the waste accumulated during the festive days. The reports of air and noise pollution recorded from October 17-31 should be sent to the KSPCB by November 05,” it added.

The board will also conduct awareness campaigns regarding eco-friendly Deepavali at public places like bus stands, metro stations, and malls.