Karnataka pollution board asks districts to hold review meetings on biomedical waste management

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Tuesday asked the deputy commissioners of all the districts to hold review meetings with the health and animal husbandry and veterinary departments on the implementation of the biomedical waste management rules (BMWM).

KSPCB chairman Shanth Avverahalli Thimmaiah also directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to forward an action taken report to the pollution board.

The district-level BMWM committees were earlier constituted under the chairmanship of district commissioners to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the BMWM rules. District family welfare officers were made nodal officers and the District Hospital Quality Managers were given additional responsibility to implement and monitor the rules.

According to the statistics by KSPCB, Karnataka generates 82.604 kg of biomedical waste every day from more than 41,709 healthcare facilities.

While the board is yet to compile the latest figures, the sources in the board said in June, Karnataka generated 14,000 kg of Covid biomedical waste. It also stated that the maximum amount of biomedical waste is generated from the Bengaluru hospitals.

“During the second wave of the pandemic, there was a huge surge in the generation of biomedical waste. Most of the hospitals were not found to be segregating the waste as per the norms specified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and it is cumbersome to issue notices to thousands of hospitals. So, it is important for the district level committees to monitor the implementation,” the official said.