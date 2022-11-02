Karnataka polls: Congress ticket aspirants should deposit DD of Rs 2 lakh, says Shivakumar

The Karnataka Congress is looking to raise funds for the next Assembly elections from MLA-ticket aspirants. KPCC president DK Shivakumar said Wednesday that Congress ticket aspirants, including him, will have to deposit a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs 2 lakh while applying for the ticket.

The applications would have to be filed between November 5 and 15, and the cost of filing the application will be Rs 5,000, according to Shivakumar. Candidates from the SC/ST communities will get a 50 per cent discount in the amount to be deposited by DD. The funds collected thus will be used for the construction of a new party building and as expenses for party ads ahead of polls next year.

“Even the sitting MLAs will have to apply for the ticket. I will also have to apply. Party is more important than the person here,” the Congress leader told a news conference Wednesday.

On why candidates have to deposit money for tickets, Shivakumar said the money was being collected for a new party office, party fund, election campaigns and others. “We are not receiving any electoral bonds. Everything is being cornered by the BJP,” he said, adding that at least party workers should generate funds for the party.

Shivakumar further said that a massive public rally is scheduled on November 6 in Bengaluru to felicitate the newly elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Thousands of party workers and leaders will participate in the ‘Sarvodaya Samavesha’ event to be held at Palace Grounds.

The KPCC president, responding to media queries, also said that he was open to the idea of including those who left the party back into the Congress fold. “There is a committee for this. Anyone who accepts party ideology can apply for it… The committee will decide who to include and whom not to,” he said.