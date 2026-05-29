Karnataka News Live Updates: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Congress faces new balancing act

Karnataka Politics LIVE: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who stepped down on May 28 amid a Congress-led leadership transition in the state. Siddaramaiah clarified that his resignation was only from the Chief Minister’s post and not from active politics, asserting that he would continue fighting for social justice, constitutional values and against communalism. The notification also stated that Siddaramaiah shall continue to function as CM till alternative arrangements are made.
Who is likely to be the next chief minister? Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has appeared as the frontrunner to succeed Siddaramaiah, though the Congress Legislature Party and the central leadership are yet to formally announce the decision. Soon after the resignation, both leaders separately left for New Delhi to hold consultations with the Congress leadership on government formation, cabinet composition and organisational changes, including the Karnataka Congress chief’s post currently held by Shivakumar.
What challenges lie ahead for Congress? Siddaramaiah’s exit is expected to increase internal power balancing challenges for the Congress in Karnataka. Seen as a mass leader with strong support among OBCs, minorities and Dalits, he was also the political face of the party’s “five guarantees” welfare model, which expanded social security schemes but drew criticism over shrinking fiscal space for capital expenditure. Adding to the political drama, Siddaramaiah’s flight to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur because of bad weather, with senior Congress leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala accompanying him. Party sources said clarity on the new chief minister and ministry formation could emerge within the next couple of days.
Karnataka News Live Updates: Siddaramaiah meets Congress Top Brass After Quitting as Karnataka CM
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Friday, where he is likely to meet the party’s top leadership, including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. His visit comes amid ongoing discussions within the Congress over the leadership transition in Karnataka following his resignation from the chief minister’s post on Thursday.
Karnataka News Live Updates: Siddaramaiah heads to Sonia Gandhi’s residence
After Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted his resignation on Friday and dissolved the state council of ministers with immediate effect, Siddaramaiah left his hotel and headed to the residence of Sonia Gandhi amid ongoing discussions over the party’s leadership transition in the state.
Karnataka News Live Updates: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation; Cabinet dissolved with immediate effect
The day after former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped down from the CM's post, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted his resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with “immediate effect”.
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