Karnataka News Live Updates: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Congress faces new balancing act

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar during a press conference, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Source: ANI Photo)

Karnataka Politics LIVE: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who stepped down on May 28 amid a Congress-led leadership transition in the state. Siddaramaiah clarified that his resignation was only from the Chief Minister’s post and not from active politics, asserting that he would continue fighting for social justice, constitutional values and against communalism. The notification also stated that Siddaramaiah shall continue to function as CM till alternative arrangements are made.

Who is likely to be the next chief minister? Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has appeared as the frontrunner to succeed Siddaramaiah, though the Congress Legislature Party and the central leadership are yet to formally announce the decision. Soon after the resignation, both leaders separately left for New Delhi to hold consultations with the Congress leadership on government formation, cabinet composition and organisational changes, including the Karnataka Congress chief’s post currently held by Shivakumar.

Story continues below this ad What challenges lie ahead for Congress? Siddaramaiah’s exit is expected to increase internal power balancing challenges for the Congress in Karnataka. Seen as a mass leader with strong support among OBCs, minorities and Dalits, he was also the political face of the party’s “five guarantees” welfare model, which expanded social security schemes but drew criticism over shrinking fiscal space for capital expenditure. Adding to the political drama, Siddaramaiah’s flight to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur because of bad weather, with senior Congress leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala accompanying him. Party sources said clarity on the new chief minister and ministry formation could emerge within the next couple of days.