Bangalore news LIVE updates: Karnataka Speaker adjourns house and says trust vote by 6 pm today

Bangalore news LIVE updates:

Amid the ongoing chaos in the Assembly by the BJP leaders, Speaker KR Ramesh adjourned the House till 10 am on Tuesday, adding that the floor test today stands postponed. The Speaker also gave a deadline to complete all the proceedings regarding the floor test by 4 pm tomorrow and the trust vote to be completed by 6 pm tomorrow.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, a letter, that appeared to be that of the resignation of Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, surfaced on Monday and was circulated on social media spreading rumours of the chief minister putting down his papers. However, terming it a “cheap level of publicity”, Kumaraswamy said the letter was fake and his signature had been forged. “I got the information that I have tendered my resignation to the governor. I don’t know who is waiting to become the CM. Someone has forged my signature and spread the same on social media. I’m shocked at the cheap level of publicity,” news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.