Bangalore news LIVE updates: Karnataka Speaker adjourns house and says trust vote by 6 pm today
Amid the ongoing chaos in the Assembly by the BJP leaders, Speaker KR Ramesh adjourned the House till 10 am on Tuesday, adding that the floor test today stands postponed. The Speaker also gave a deadline to complete all the proceedings regarding the floor test by 4 pm tomorrow and the trust vote to be completed by 6 pm tomorrow.
On the sidelines of the Assembly, a letter, that appeared to be that of the resignation of Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, surfaced on Monday and was circulated on social media spreading rumours of the chief minister putting down his papers. However, terming it a “cheap level of publicity”, Kumaraswamy said the letter was fake and his signature had been forged. “I got the information that I have tendered my resignation to the governor. I don’t know who is waiting to become the CM. Someone has forged my signature and spread the same on social media. I’m shocked at the cheap level of publicity,” news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.
‘Didn’t eat biryani’, says Kumaraswamy on photo with IMA scam accused
Amid allegations by the BJP that he had a role in the escape of IMA ponzi scam accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Monday said he “did not eat biryani” with him. Kumaraswamy’s response came in an apparent reference to a picture of him purportedly showing sharing a meal with Khan.
“I am accused of having Biryani at a particular person’s house. I was invited during Ramzan. I went there. I did not eat any Biryani. After two health scares, I have given up non-vegetarian food. I picked up only two morsels of rice,” news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying in the Assembly during a discussion on the trust vote.
Trust vote spills over again, new deadline 6 pm today
The future of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka continued to hang in the balance with a trust vote sought by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy not reaching its culmination despite over 10 hours of debate in the Assembly Monday.
Nearing midnight, with the stalemate still in place, Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House till 10 am Tuesday, with a deadline of 6 pm to complete the floor test.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police filed an FIR against a Facebook page administrator after city mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun alleged that it was being used to spread fake news against her. According to the complaint handed over to City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar on July 20, the mayor alleged that ‘Modi Bhakta’, a Kannada Facebook page, was running a “misinformation campaign” that she is against the setting up of Ganesh pandals on roads.
Its been three years since Karnataka took a step forward to ban single-use plastics but the implementation has been tardy. On March 2016, the Karnataka government had banned the manufacture and the sale of thermocol and microbeads. However, the ban has been circumvented as plastic is easily manufactured and available in the market.
