Bangalore news LIVE updates: Karnataka floor test today; will BJP overpower Cong-JD(S) coalition?

Bangalore news LIVE updates: As all eyes are on the Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka’s legislative assembly on Monday, the crucial floor test to prove whether the incumbent Congress-JD(S) coalition enjoys confidence in the House is set to happen. The future of the 14-month Kumaraswamy-led government, formed on May 23, 2018, will be clarified today.

Ahead of the crucial trust vote Monday, BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that it would be the last day of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.

However, two Independent MLAs — R Shankar and H Nagesh –have decided to move the Supreme Court, seeking direction to conduct the floor test immediately.

In his last resort, CM Kumaraswamy tweeted an open letter to the 15 rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai, requesting them to attend the legislative session. “I request them to explain on the floor of the House how the BJP sabotaged democratic edifice and destroyed its sanctity,” he wrote in the letter.