Bangalore news LIVE updates: Karnataka floor test today; will BJP overpower Cong-JD(S) coalition?

Bangalore news LIVE updates: As all eyes are on the Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka’s legislative assembly on Monday, the crucial floor test to prove whether the incumbent Congress-JD(S) coalition enjoys confidence in the House is set to happen. The future of the 14-month Kumaraswamy-led government, formed on May 23, 2018, will be clarified today.
Ahead of the crucial trust vote Monday, BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that it would be the last day of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.
However, two Independent MLAs — R Shankar and H Nagesh –have decided to move the Supreme Court, seeking direction to conduct the floor test immediately.
In his last resort, CM Kumaraswamy tweeted an open letter to the 15 rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai, requesting them to attend the legislative session. “I request them to explain on the floor of the House how the BJP sabotaged democratic edifice and destroyed its sanctity,” he wrote in the letter.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police filed an FIR against a Facebook page administrator after city mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun alleged that it was being used to spread fake news against her. According to the complaint handed over to City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar on July 20, the mayor alleged that ‘Modi Bhakta’, a Kannada Facebook page, was running a “misinformation campaign” that she is against the setting up of Ganesh pandals on roads.
At the same time, the Brindavana (tomb) of Sri Vyasaraja Tirtha, Rajaguru of Vijayanagara Emperor Krishnadevaraya was vandalised by unknown persons on Thursday and is now being reconstructed by the devotees.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
Karnataka trust vote: Here's how the numbers look
The resignation of 15 coalition MLAs has reduced the strength of the H D Kumaraswamy government in the 225-member Assembly to 102 MLAs compared to the opposition BJP’s 105 MLAs plus two Independents. The only glimmer of hope for the coalition came from the BSP whose supremo Mayawati directed the lone BSP MLA in the assembly to support the coalition.
Coalition leaders try hard to convince rebels, but in vain
The coalition leaders from Congress and JD(S) worked over the weekend to convince the rebel MLAs to participate in the trust vote scheduled for Monday with the hope of at least being on par with the BJP, expecting some of them to vote in favour of the Kumaraswamy-led government. However, the 13 rebels in Mumbai sent out a video message saying they would not budge from their decision to resign and withdraw support to the coalition.