Bangalore news LIVE updates: Governor sets a deadline for trust vote, BJP protests by spending night in Vidhana Soudha

Bangalore news LIVE updates: With proceedings in the Karnataka assembly descending into chaos over a confidence motion moved Thursday by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who has been battling dissidence to save his government, and Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar still undecided on the resignations of the rebel Congress and JD (S) MLAs, Governor Vajubhai Vala stepped in, directing Kumaraswamy to prove his majority on the floor of the House by 1.30 pm Friday.

As the Speaker adjourned the House until Friday, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa declared that his party members would stay in the House overnight, and till the time the trust vote was decided. He said the confidence motion was not even discussed properly and other issues were brought in by the ruling coalition members to delay the trust vote. “There has been a breach of constitutional framework… To protest against this, we will sleep here itself,” he said.