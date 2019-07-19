Bangalore news LIVE updates: Governor sets a deadline for trust vote, BJP protests by spending night in Vidhana Soudhahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/karnataka-political-crisis-bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-5836630/
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Governor sets a deadline for trust vote, BJP protests by spending night in Vidhana Soudha
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.
Bangalore news LIVE updates: With proceedings in the Karnataka assembly descending into chaos over a confidence motion moved Thursday by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who has been battling dissidence to save his government, and Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar still undecided on the resignations of the rebel Congress and JD (S) MLAs, Governor Vajubhai Vala stepped in, directing Kumaraswamy to prove his majority on the floor of the House by 1.30 pm Friday.
As the Speaker adjourned the House until Friday, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa declared that his party members would stay in the House overnight, and till the time the trust vote was decided. He said the confidence motion was not even discussed properly and other issues were brought in by the ruling coalition members to delay the trust vote. “There has been a breach of constitutional framework… To protest against this, we will sleep here itself,” he said.
A team of SIT officers investigating IMA case located Mohammed Mansoor Khan the founder of IMA and accused in the case in Dubai through its sources and persuaded him to come back to India and submit himself before law, said SIT officials.
“Accordingly, he has travelled from Dubai to New Delhi(Flight AI 916) and landed at 01550 hrs IST. SIT officers are in Delhi to secure and arrest the accused. As LOC was issued against him by both SIT and ED he will be handed over according to the procedures, police added.
IMA scam main accused Mansoor Khan arrested at Delhi airport
Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan at New Delhi airport early Friday morning. Khan has been taken to the ED office for further questioning.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) late Thursday traced Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the IMA Ponzi scam, to Dubai and persuaded him to return to India.
The revised route for Bengaluru’s Namma Metro to reach Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is expected to make access tedious for commuters from certain areas of the city even though the cost for the project has seen a 44.25 per cent increase to accommodate the changes.
Discussions on the motion seeking a trust vote moved by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru was adjourned Thursday after Speaker K R Ramesh sought time to seek legal advice on the issue of whip imposed by Congress and JD(S) to rebel MLAs.
SIT persuaded Mansoor Khan to come back to India
A team of SIT officers investigating IMA case located Mohammed Mansoor Khan the founder of IMA and accused in the case in Dubai through its sources and persuaded him to come back to India and submit himself before law, said SIT officials.
“Accordingly, he has travelled from Dubai to New Delhi(Flight AI 916) and landed at 01550 hrs IST. SIT officers are in Delhi to secure and arrest the accused. As LOC was issued against him by both SIT and ED he will be handed over according to the procedures, police added.
IMA scam main accused Mansoor Khan arrested at Delhi airport
Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan at New Delhi airport early Friday morning. Khan has been taken to the ED office for further questioning.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) late Thursday traced Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the IMA Ponzi scam, to Dubai and persuaded him to return to India.
READ: IMA scam main accused Mansoor Khan arrested at Delhi airport