Bangalore news LIVE updates: Crucial day for JD(S)-Congress coalition government; trust vote at 11 am in Vidhana Soudha today

In what is seen to be the culmination of developments related to the political crisis in Karnataka, the state legislative assembly will host the trust vote scheduled at 11 am on Thursday. It can be recalled that the Supreme Court left it to the discretion of Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to decide on the resignations of 15 rebel coalition MLAs in Karnataka. The SC also ordered that the legislators cannot be compelled to attend the session, in an interim order, on Wednesday.
However, the Congress and JD(S) Wednesday had decided to issue a whip to all its legislators, including 16 MLAs who have resigned, to attend the trust vote scheduled Thursday as well as a separate whip to vote for the coalition.
Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order on the political crisis, asserting that it was a “moral victory” for the rebel MLAs, whose resignations have pushed the ruling Congress-JDS coalition to the brink of collapse.
Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy is likely to attend the assembly session and withdraw his resignation. Reddy was among the first group of rebels who resigned from the assembly but did not fly to Mumbai where the other rebels are holed up. He was the epicentre of the revolt but had been staying in Bengaluru and had been meeting leaders of all political parties. His withdrawal comes as a moral boost to the coalition, but it appears to be a bit late as the numbers are against it.
Meanwhile, the wife of Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi, 77, who was murdered at the doorstep of his home in Dharwad, Karnataka, has identified a man presented in a test identification parade as the person who shot her husband on August 30, 2015. The man identified by Umadevi Kalburgi on Wednesday is Ganesh Miskin, 27, it is learnt.
At the same time, thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned since July 6, technically reducing the numbers of the coalition from 117 to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 in the 224-member House where the halfway mark is 113. However, the numbers will reduce only when the resignations are accepted by the Speaker or if the rebels are disqualified.
Ramalinga Reddy to withdraw resignation
