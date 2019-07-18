Bangalore news LIVE updates: Crucial day for JD(S)-Congress coalition government; trust vote at 11 am in Vidhana Soudha today

In what is seen to be the culmination of developments related to the political crisis in Karnataka, the state legislative assembly will host the trust vote scheduled at 11 am on Thursday. It can be recalled that the Supreme Court left it to the discretion of Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to decide on the resignations of 15 rebel coalition MLAs in Karnataka. The SC also ordered that the legislators cannot be compelled to attend the session, in an interim order, on Wednesday.

However, the Congress and JD(S) Wednesday had decided to issue a whip to all its legislators, including 16 MLAs who have resigned, to attend the trust vote scheduled Thursday as well as a separate whip to vote for the coalition.

READ| Karnataka Trust Vote today: Supreme Court verdict not in our way, says Congress, will issue whip

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order on the political crisis, asserting that it was a “moral victory” for the rebel MLAs, whose resignations have pushed the ruling Congress-JDS coalition to the brink of collapse.

READ| Karnataka crisis: SC verdict a moral victory for rebel MLAs, says Yeddyurappa