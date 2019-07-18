Bangalore news LIVE updates: Crucial day for JD(S)-Congress coalition government; trust vote at 11 am in Vidhana Soudha today

Toggle Menu
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

Karnataka trust vote today: Speaker’s call on resignations, says SC, but gives rebel MLAs a shield
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy leaves Vidhana Soudha after meeting with Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in his chamber, in Bengaluru, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

In what is seen to be the culmination of developments related to the political crisis in Karnataka, the state legislative assembly will host the trust vote scheduled at 11 am on Thursday. It can be recalled that the Supreme Court left it to the discretion of Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to decide on the resignations of 15 rebel coalition MLAs in Karnataka. The SC also ordered that the legislators cannot be compelled to attend the session, in an interim order, on Wednesday.

However, the Congress and JD(S) Wednesday had decided to issue a whip to all its legislators, including 16 MLAs who have resigned, to attend the trust vote scheduled Thursday as well as a separate whip to vote for the coalition.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order on the political crisis, asserting that it was a “moral victory” for the rebel MLAs, whose resignations have pushed the ruling Congress-JDS coalition to the brink of collapse.

Live Blog

Live Blog

Ramalinga Reddy to withdraw resignation

Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy is likely to attend the assembly session and withdraw his resignation. Reddy was among the first group of rebels who resigned from the assembly but did not fly to Mumbai where the other rebels are holed up. He was the epicentre of the revolt but had been staying in Bengaluru and had been meeting leaders of all political parties.  His withdrawal comes as a moral boost to the coalition, but it appears to be a bit late as the numbers are against it.

WATCH| What is floor test?

Meanwhile, the wife of Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi, 77, who was murdered at the doorstep of his home in Dharwad, Karnataka, has identified a man presented in a test identification parade as the person who shot her husband on August 30, 2015. The man identified by Umadevi Kalburgi on Wednesday is Ganesh Miskin, 27, it is learnt.

At the same time, thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned since July 6, technically reducing the numbers of the coalition from 117 to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 in the 224-member House where the halfway mark is 113. However, the numbers will reduce only when the resignations are accepted by the Speaker or if the rebels are disqualified.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

