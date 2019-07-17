Toggle Menu
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Crucial SC verdict on pleas against Karnataka Speaker today; Floor Test in Vidhana Soudha tomorrow

Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily live blog.

Karnataka Vidhana Soudha(Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

Bangalore news LIVE: As the political crisis continues in Karnataka, all eyes will be on the Supreme Court verdict on pleas moved by the dissident MLAs against Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar scheduled to be announced today. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who heard a clutch of petitions filed by 10 MLAs of the Congress and JDS coalition government against the Speaker for not accepting their resignations on Tuesday had decided the same. Five other legislators had also followed suit and filed pleas in the Court.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court said Tuesday that the position and powers of the Speaker after the enactment of the anti-defection law in 1985 may require a re-look.

Meanwhile, with a day to go for the floor test scheduled to be held in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, both sides – the JD(S)-Congress coalition and the BJP – are confident of victory.

Avoid anything that takes your hands off the wheel: Traffic police issues advisory

'Yellow Alert' announced in Kodagu

The District Commissioner of Kodagu has put the district on 'Yellow Alert' as heavy rains are predicted in and around several areas in the district for the next five days.  The district will be in 'Yellow Alert' from July 18 to 22, according to the announcement. 

Man forgets bag with valuables in BMTC bus, gets it back next day

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus passenger left his bag with valuables on a bus on Monday. However, the citizen is delighted to have received the bag from the officials the next day, without missing anything. The passenger, Sahidul Shaikh, was travelling from New Horizon College to Multiplex by a 500 D BMTC Volvo bus around 9 pm on Monday after which he realised he had left his handbag in the bus. After raising a complaint at the Hebbal depot, he was called on Tuesday afternoon and his bag which had 2 laptops, his passport, voter ID card, power bank and such was returned. "I want to thank the BMTC for its awesome service. The behaviour of the staff in the depot is so nice that they helped me in this situation. My special thanks to the bus driver Kumar who got the bag back," the delighted passenger said.

IN PICS| Roshan Baig attends meetings at Haj Bhavan after SIT release

BJP legislators confident, play cricket at resort as Yeddyurappa joins play

Meanwhile, a Kerala-based hip-hop band had a horrid time recently while performing live in a Bengaluru pub as they were forced to get off the stage after some people in the audience objected to their singing in Malayalam.

At the same time, Congress MLAs arrive at a resort ahead of the trust vote. Congress MLAs shifted to Windflower Prakruthi Resort, Devanahalli from Taj Yeshwantpur hotel on Tuesday. CM Kumaraswamy’s confidence motion through which he will seek to prove his majority will be taken up on July 18.

