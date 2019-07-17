Bangalore news LIVE updates: Crucial SC verdict on pleas against Karnataka Speaker today; Floor Test in Vidhana Soudha tomorrow

Bangalore news LIVE: As the political crisis continues in Karnataka, all eyes will be on the Supreme Court verdict on pleas moved by the dissident MLAs against Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar scheduled to be announced today. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who heard a clutch of petitions filed by 10 MLAs of the Congress and JDS coalition government against the Speaker for not accepting their resignations on Tuesday had decided the same. Five other legislators had also followed suit and filed pleas in the Court.

READ| Karnataka crisis: SC to give verdict on rebel MLAs plea against Speaker tomorrow

Interestingly, the Supreme Court said Tuesday that the position and powers of the Speaker after the enactment of the anti-defection law in 1985 may require a re-look.

READ| Karnataka: Supreme Court to rule today, says Speaker’s powers need relook

Meanwhile, with a day to go for the floor test scheduled to be held in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, both sides – the JD(S)-Congress coalition and the BJP – are confident of victory.