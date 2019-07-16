Bangalore news Live updates: Roshan Baig detained for questioning in IMA case

Bangalore news Live updates: Roshan Baig detained for questioning in IMA casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/karnataka-political-crisis-bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-5831106/
Bangalore news Live Updates: Amid the ongoing turmoil in the state, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Monday scheduled a trust vote for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition government for 11 am on Thursday. He announced the decision of the trust vote after a meeting of the Business Advisory Council of the assembly.
He also adjourned the house till Thursday after the BJP objected to the conduct of regular proceedings without the government proving it’s majority.
Meanwhile, absconding I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam accused Mansoor Khan released a video on Monday expressing his desire to return to India within 24 hours.
Khan has been accused of cheating over 40,000 investors of Rs 2,000 crore. Thousands of complaints have been registered at the Commercial Street Police Station since his audio clip addressed to the then Commissioner T Suneel Kumar got leaked and went viral on social media on June 9.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleges that BJP is helping Baig escape
Soon after Baig was detained by SIT, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted "Today SIT probing the #IMA case detained @rroshanbaig for questioning at the BIAL airport while he was trying leave along with @BSYBJP’s PA Santosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing the SIT, Santhosh ran away while the team apprehended Mr. Baig.”
In another tweet, Kumaraswamy said, "BJP's Yogeshwar was present at the time there.Its a shame that @BJP4Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the #IMA case. This clearly shows #BJP' s direct involvement in destabilizing the govt through horse trading."
Today SIT probing the #IMA case detained @rroshanbaig for questioning at the BIAL airport while he was trying leave along with @BSYBJP's PA Santosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing the SIT, Santhosh ran away while the team apprehended Mr. Baig. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MmyH4CyVfP
Shivajinagar MLA and former minister Roshan Baig was detained at the Kempegowda airport by the SIT probing the IMA case. Roshan Baig was to catch a flight to Mumbai. The MLA had sought time till July 19 to appear before the SIT.
The Congress, JDS and BJP MLAs will move to resorts around Bangalore to protect their flock ahead of the floor test. While the trust vote will be taken up on Thursday, the voting will take place following discussions on the vote members of all parties.
In his latest video, Mansoor Khan says he is suffering from three heart blockages for which he requires immediate treatment. The SIT, probing the IMA case, is yet to react to the video. Khan further says he was on "bed rest for the last 30 days".
Roshan Baig detained for questioning in IMA case
