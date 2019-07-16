Bangalore news Live updates: Roshan Baig detained for questioning in IMA case

Bangalore news Live Updates: Amid the ongoing turmoil in the state, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Monday scheduled a trust vote for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition government for 11 am on Thursday. He announced the decision of the trust vote after a meeting of the Business Advisory Council of the assembly.

He also adjourned the house till Thursday after the BJP objected to the conduct of regular proceedings without the government proving it’s majority.

Meanwhile, absconding I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam accused Mansoor Khan released a video on Monday expressing his desire to return to India within 24 hours.

Khan has been accused of cheating over 40,000 investors of Rs 2,000 crore. Thousands of complaints have been registered at the Commercial Street Police Station since his audio clip addressed to the then Commissioner T Suneel Kumar got leaked and went viral on social media on June 9.