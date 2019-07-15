Bangalore news LIVE updates: Political crisis in Karnataka continues; BJP ready to face no-confidence motion

51 BBMP corporators win Corporator #1 awards

As many as 51 local representatives from Bangalore's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were honoured with Corporator #1 Namma Samiti Puraskaara in an event held on Sunday. The corporates were awarded the same for holding at least four meetings in the last six months. Some of the corporators held the monthly meetings for all the six months.

Former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde, the chief guest at the function said he was warned against attending a function to award politicians. “But I know there are good people in politics too and it’s our collective responsibility to recognize their good work,” he said. He further reminded the elected representatives that they were public servants and have to uphold the values of the Constitution while performing their duties.

The event was organised by Citizens For Bengaluru (CfB), a civic activist group from the city.