Bangalore news LIVE updates: Political crisis in Karnataka continues; BJP ready to face no-confidence motion

Bangalore LIVE news: A day before the second day of the monsoon session in Vidhana Soudha, leaders of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka tasted success in progressing a little towards sustaining their government in the state trying to survive the political crisis they face at the moment.
However, M T B Nagaraj, a minister in the coalition government who had stated, on Saturday, that he remained a member of the Congress despite quitting the coalition. Even though he was captured by TV cameras in the company of senior BJP Karnataka leader R Ashok before travelling to Mumbai, he later held a press conference with the other rebels there insisting he neither travelled with Ashok nor was in touch with anyone.
Ramalinga Reddy to meet Speaker today; likely to attend monsoon session today
Senior Congress leader and MLA from BTM layout, Ramalinga Reddy is expected to meet Karnataka speaker Ramesh Kumar today at 4:30 pm. He is expected to explain to the speaker the reasons for his resignation. A series of senior leaders have met up with Ramalinga Reddy over the past few days and his stand on his resignation is expected to show which way the wind is blowing. Ramalinga Reddy had earlier said that his resignation stands, but he is expected to attend the assembly session today.
51 BBMP corporators win Corporator #1 awards
As many as 51 local representatives from Bangalore's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were honoured with Corporator #1 Namma Samiti Puraskaara in an event held on Sunday. The corporates were awarded the same for holding at least four meetings in the last six months. Some of the corporators held the monthly meetings for all the six months.
Former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde, the chief guest at the function said he was warned against attending a function to award politicians. “But I know there are good people in politics too and it’s our collective responsibility to recognize their good work,” he said. He further reminded the elected representatives that they were public servants and have to uphold the values of the Constitution while performing their duties.
The event was organised by Citizens For Bengaluru (CfB), a civic activist group from the city.
In Mumbai, the rebels — 15 of whom have approached the Supreme Court to direct Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations — put up a united front and claimed there was no question of any of them withdrawing their resignations. “We have not divided into groups. We are all united. M T B Nagaraj has joined us and 12 of us are together now. Another MLA, Sudhakar, who has resigned, is in Delhi and he will join us. There are 13 of us in all and a total of 15, with two Independents,” S T Somashekhar said.
Meanwhile, a day after Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy sought a trust vote in the floor of the Assembly, BJP president BS Yeddyurappa Saturday said that they are ready to face the no-confidence motion.
At the same time, Congress legislators camping at a private hotel in Bengaluru met state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara to discuss various issues related to the political developments.
Meanwhile, a 20-year-old college student from Kolar district in Karnataka drowned while shooting a TikTok video, the police said. Mala, a student of Government Women’s College in Kolar, slipped into a pond on June 12 while enacting a scene from a movie.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
Rebel MLAs in Mumbai put up united front
