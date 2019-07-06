Karnataka political crisis: 11 MLAs submit resignation, leaves ruling Cong-JD(S) coalition in tizzy

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka seemed to be hurtling towards a possible collapse after 11 legislators submitted their resignations at the Speaker’s office on Saturday.

Among those who tendered their resignations from the Congress camp include Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout), BC Patil (Hirekerur), Pratapgouda Patil (Maski), Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani), ST Somashekhar (Yeshwanthpur), Byrati Basavaraj (KR Puram), and Soumya Reddy (Jayanagar). From the JD(S) side, H Vishwanath (Hunsur), Narayan Gowda (Krishnarajpet), and K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) submitted their resignations. Follow LIVE updates

The political crisis in the state has been brewing ever since the BJP swept the parliamentary polls in the state, with the ruling coalition leaders expressing fears that the BJP would try to dislodge the government. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP bagged 25 seats and an Independent supported by it won from Mandya.

The fresh development comes days after two Congress legislators Anand Singh from Vijayanagar constituency in Ballari region and Ramesh Jarkiholi from Gokak constituency in Belagavi region sent in their resignation to the Speaker.

At present, the coalition’s strength in the 224-member Assembly stands at 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker. The tally also includes MLAs who have resigned, as technically their resignations are yet to be accepted by the Speaker. Whereas, the principal opposition BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, where the halfway mark is 113.

While eight Congress MLAs including seven-time legislator and former Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy visited speaker Ramesh Kumar’s chamber to tender resignations, three JD(S) legislators led by former JD(S) state president H Vishwanath joined them almost during the same time.

“I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues,” Ramalinga Reddy said confirming his resignation. READ| Explained: How stable is Karnataka govt?

However, the Speaker had left his chamber in the state secretariat when the MLAs arrived. Reacting to the development, Speaker Ramesh Kumar acknowledged that 11 resignations have reached his office after he left on Saturday. “I went to the hospital to visit a relative. I won’t be coming to office on Monday but will return to work on Tuesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the legislators have reportedly submitted their resignations to Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi and Ramesh Kumar’s private secretary Roopashri before moving to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala.

According to sources from Karnataka Congress, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal will reach Bengaluru Saturday evening to discuss issues with the disgruntled MLAs. He is also expected to pacify the MLAs from resignation.

Incidentally, the developments have taken place in the absence of Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao. While the former is on a private trip to the US and is expected to rush back to the state capital on Sunday, the latter is currently in the UK. “Dinesh Gundu Rao’s return is yet to be scheduled,” a Congress leader said in Bengaluru.

Water resources minister and Congress troubleshooter Shivakumar cancelled all programmes at Kanakapura constituency and rushed to meet the MLAs in the speaker’s chamber. Congress working president Eshwar Khandre had held talks with Ramalinga Reddy earlier during the day. Khandre is also expected to meet other disgruntled MLAs by Saturday evening.