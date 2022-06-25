Karnataka police to destroy drugs worth Rs 25.6 crore to mark Drug Abuse Day

The Karnataka Police will on Sunday destroy various psychotropic and narcotic substances worth over Rs 25.6 crore to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood said a total of 21 tonne of narcotics seized will be destroyed with due procedure and permission from the courts.

The narcotics include ganja, opium, heroin, cocaine and synthetic drugs like MDMA, LSD etc. More than 50% of the drugs were seized in Bengaluru City. This is in continuation of the 24 tonne of drugs worth Rs 50.23 crore destroyed last year on the same day. In the last one year, 8,505 NDPS Act cases were registered and 7,846 accused were arrested. Among those arrested, 185 are of foreign origin. Of the total, 5,363 cases have already been completely investigated and finalised, Sood said.

In 2020, the police arrested 5,291 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The drugs will be destroyed by incineration in a closed container.