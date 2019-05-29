Karnataka Police ‘Singham’ Annamalai’s resignation evokes an emotional response

The resignation of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South) K Annamalai, popularly known as ‘Singham’ of Karnataka Police, from his post on Tuesday has evoked an emotional response from the people of Karnataka.

Annamalai, a 2011-batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer began his career as ASP of Karkala sub-division in 2013, before becoming SP of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts. He is known as an upright and strict officer. During his transfer from Udupi district, people in the district had protested his transfer.

People took social media to wish Annamalai all sucesss for his future plans. After accepting the resignation from Annamalai, the Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said in a tweet, “Annamalai IPS officer has quit government service today. He is a good officer and his quitting the service will be a loss to the administration. However, I wish him all the best for his future career and life.”

Many from various walks of life have praised Annamalai’s work as a police officer in the state. Paryaya Udupi Palimar Mutt Seer Sri Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swamiji, said “It was a hasty decision, he was an efficient police officer. I wish all the success if he wants to join politics and serve people.”

BJP MLA from Chikmagalur, CT Ravi said, “Shocked & surprised with the decision of IPS Officer Annamalai to resign from Government Service. An extremely hard-working, upright & committed Officer, Sri Annamalai has won accolades from People. I wish the very best in future for the “Real Singham”. We will miss You.”

Apart from celebrities and politicians, the common man was also all praise for Annamalai, some recollecting their association with him and the work that he did in their district. It was quite an emotional outpouring particularly in the rural districts he worked in.

While there is a speculation that he could take a plunge in politics, in a letter addressed to his friends and well-wishers, he has not revealed any such plan. Annamalai, in his letter, said that the decision (to resign) was well-thought out for over six-months’ time. “Last year, my visit to Kailash Mansarovar was an eye-opener as it helped me see my priorities in life better. Madhukar Shetty sir’s death in a way made me to re-examine my own life,” he stated in the letter.

Annamalai is a known name in Udupi district. As an ASP of Karkala sub-division in the district, he improved the services of various police stations in Karkala town. Four police stations in the town got ISO 9001:2008 certification during his stint.

In Udupi, he was a regular visitor to educational institutions giving lectures on the ill effects of drug usage and encouraging wearing of helmets while riding motorbikes. Annamalai was also a star police officer among youth and college students for his youth-oriented initiatives in coastal district Udupi.

In the educational hub of Manipal, Annamalai had brought strict rules and regulation to bring down illegal activities.

Social media is rife with BJP supporters claiming that he would be joining the BJP in Tamil Nadu, perhaps based on certain news reports claiming the same, while other sections of the media claimed that he would be joining a regional party in Tamil Nadu.