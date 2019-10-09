Police raid Bengaluru prison, seize knives, phones, marijuana

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police carried out a raid inside the Parappana Agrahara prison on Wednesday early morning, and seized 37 knives/daggers, marijuana, mobile phones and SIM cards from the prison cells.

Joint commissioner of police (crime), Sandeep Patil, said: “Based on various complaints, we conducted raids at Parappana Agrahara jail today and seized mobile phones, SIM cards, knives/daggers, ganja, ganja smoking pipes and other banned items. Further investigation is going on.”

Parappana Agrahara Central Prison is the largest prison in Karnataka, spread over 40 acres. It houses more than 4,000 prisoners with 810 barracks. The prison houses former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V K Sasikala.