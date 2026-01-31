Karnataka Police rule out crime angle, say chemical reaction triggered blast in Bidar village

The Karnataka Police said Saturday that the recent blast in Molakera village under Bidar district was caused by a chemical reaction and was not a result of any criminal activity. Six people, including schoolchildren, were injured in the blast.

The blast occurred around 8 am on Wednesday in Molgi Marayya temple road near a house, as children were walking to school. The impact threw those nearby to the ground, causing injuries to their hands, legs and faces.

Locals rushed the injured to the Humnabad government hospital, from where they were referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

The police said two of the injured are in critical condition and undergoing treatment, while the remaining four are stable and out of danger.