Karnataka Police rule out crime angle, say chemical reaction triggered blast in Bidar village

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Police said Saturday that the recent blast in Molakera village under Bidar district was caused by a chemical reaction and was not a result of any criminal activity. Six people, including schoolchildren, were injured in the blast.
The blast occurred around 8 am on Wednesday in Molgi Marayya temple road near a house, as children were walking to school. The impact threw those nearby to the ground, causing injuries to their hands, legs and faces.
Locals rushed the injured to the Humnabad government hospital, from where they were referred to the district hospital for further treatment.
The police said two of the injured are in critical condition and undergoing treatment, while the remaining four are stable and out of danger.
The incident had initially triggered panic in Molakera village, prompting District In-Charge Minister Eshwar B Khandre to order a detailed inquiry. He had directed the district administration to ensure immediate medical care for the injured and to bear all treatment-related expenses.
Police teams, along with forensic and technical experts, visited the spot and secured the area. A Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) team collected samples from the site for analysis.
Pradeep Gunti, Superintendent of Police, Bidar, told The Indian Express that a similar minor explosion had occurred at the same household about 10 months ago. “In both instances, we have come to the conclusion that the blast was caused by a chemical reaction,” he said.
According to the police, paint residue and chemical thinners had been stored in the house for several years, and the occupant was reportedly unaware how highly combustible the substances were. Investigators believe the explosion occurred when the containers were being moved out during cleaning, triggering the reaction.
The SP said further investigation is underway, and all angles are being examined, but added that there is no evidence so far to suggest a deliberate blast.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Former Indian cricketer Harmeet Singh will play for the USA team in the T20 World Cup opener against India at Wankhede Stadium. His journey has been tumultuous, but he is now determined to make a mark with his new team and give back to his community by supporting young players.